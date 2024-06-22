Royal news – live: Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William, George and Charlotte at concert in Wembley
Prince of Wales was filmed dancing as he celebrated his 42nd birthday at the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift has taken a selfie with Prince William and his children as he celebrated his 42nd birthday at her first Eras Tour concert in Wembley Stadium.
The Prince of Wales shared a photograph of the singer taking the picture with him, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on his official Instagram account on Saturday, as he thanked the star for a “great evening”.
The heir to the throne was filmed dancing to the star’s song Shake It Off as he marked turning 42 amid almost 90,000 fans at the venue in London on Friday. The Independent has approached the owner of the footage.
Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales shared a touching message to mark her husband’s birthday.
Taking to the official Kensington Royal social media accounts, she also shared a new picture of the heir to the throne appearing to jump on a sandy beach with his three young children.
Kate wrote: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx”
The post comes after Kate made her first public appearance of the year on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour last weekend.
William seen sharing stage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi in resurfaced pictures
Prince William has been seen sharing the stage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi in resurfaced pictures and footage.
The trio performed Livin’ On A Prayer by Bon Jovi for a charity event at Kensington Palace in 2013.
Photographs show the three singing and dancing together, with Ms Swift in a white dress, and Bon Jovi and William both in suits. Bon Jovi is seen in the middle playing a guitar, while Ms Swift and the prince appear to lean in from either side to all sing into the standing microphone.
William later said he obeyed Ms Swift “like a puppy” when she asked for him to join her on stage.
The Sun reported he said in an interview in 2021: “I can't believe I'm actually telling you this story – I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet.
“And then, I went inside, met everybody, a lot of handshaking to do those nights, a lot of chatting. I try and be charming and interactive.
“She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye and says: 'Come on, William – let's go and sing.’”
He added that he was “cringing” as he remembered the performance.
King set to scale back tour of Australia and cancel trip to New Zealand over health concerns
The King is expected to scale back his tour of Australia and completely cancel his trip to New Zealand after concerns were raised over his health.
Charles and Camilla had been set to travel around Australia, Samoa and New Zealand – but it is feared the monarch is doing “too much” as he continues his cancer recovery.
A royal source told the Mirror: “Naturally, it will be a bitter disappointment on both sides to not have the opportunity for the King and Queen to visit New Zealand, but of course all are aware of the King's ongoing health and the need for him to pace himself.
'”It's very much hoped there will be further opportunities in the future.”
The newspaper reported that the Australia trip will be reduced to around six days and followed by a two-day break, before the royal couple tour Samoa for three days and likely do not continue on to New Zealand.
‘No foreseeable’ way for Harry and Meghan to reconcile with royals, commentator claims
A royal commentator has claimed there is “no foreseeable way” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be on good terms with the royal family again.
This comes after King Charles failed to meet his youngest son on his recent trip to the UK, citing his busy schedule.
Journalist and author Christopher Andersen told Fox News: “Even if Harry was to throw himself at the king’s feet and beg for forgiveness – which Harry is not about to do – the best he could hope for would be crumbs from the royal table, and the sort of grudging acceptance that is currently being afforded to Harry’s disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew.”
Meghan Markle wanted ‘free clothes and handbags’ from Victoria Beckham
Meghan Markle allegedly asked Victoria Beckham to provide her with “free clothes and handbags” before their relationship soured, it has been claimed.
Tom Bower wrote in his explosive new biography House of Beckham: “Meghan also asked Victoria to supply free clothes and handbags.
“[But] her request was vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules.”
Prince Harry 'feeling the increasing weight of Royal disapproval’
Prince Harry is “feeling the increasing weight of Royal disapproval”, an expert has claimed.
This comes amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the King’s official birthday parade, which took place last weekend.
“After missing his old friend the Duke of Westminster’s recent wedding and now being kept out of Trooping the Colour, Harry is feeling the increasing weight of Royal disapproval,” Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror.
What’s really frustrating for Harry is that at one time he thought his absence from royal events would lead to increasing efforts to persuade him to attend but those days are long over.”
Prince William ‘doesn’t dwell upon the loss of his mother'
Following Prince William’s 42nd birthday, a royal commentator has weighed in on what they described as some of the most difficult years of his life.
Earlier this year, both his father, King Charles and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with undisclosed types of cancer.
Royal commentator Ingrid Seward told the Mirror: “It has been one of the most difficult couple of years of Prince William’s life.
“In what seemed the blinking of an eye, he has gone from a carefree young dad to becoming the Prince of Wales on the death of his much-loved grandmother the late Queen.
“Even at that emotional moment, Kate was unable to be at his side. It was their kids’ first day at a new school and she correctly felt she had to support them.”
Seward added of his character: William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed.
“His life with Kate gives him the security, love and friendship he needs. He doesn’t dwell upon the loss of his mother but knows the feeling of hurt will never go away completely.”
Meghan Markle’s endorsement of Victoria Beckham’s clothes did not increase sales
An explosive new biography has claimed that Meghan Markle’s endorsement of Victoria Beckham’s clothes failed to increase sales.
In the newly-released House of Beckham, Tom Bower claimed that the former Spice Girl gave the Duchess of Sussex free clothes worth thousands in a bid to promote the brand.
“Victoria agreed to provide a coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000 to Meghan for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas Day parade in Sandringham,” he claimed.
“Later, Meghan wore a Beckham custom-made pregnancy outfit and a white coat and dress for a service in Westminster Abbey.
“Victoria’s style also attracted Melania Trump. She wore a Victoria Beckham dress during the president’s official visit to London.
“But the financial benefit was nil.”
