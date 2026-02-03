Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bronze statue of boxing icon Teddy Baldock has been stolen from a park in east London, with the thief leaving behind nothing but the pugilist’s boxing boots.

The statue, which is estimated to be worth around £100,000, was cut down at its ankles from outside Langdon Park in Poplar on Sunday.

The Met Police were notified of its disappearance at around 8pm and are currently investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible and will continue to follow every available line of enquiry.

"No arrests have been made at this early stage of the investigation.”

open image in gallery Baldock is the youngest boxing world champion ( Getty Images )

Baldock, who was known as the “pride of Poplar”, turned pro when he was 14 years old. He quickly became a prominent figure, and a celebrated name in British sport.

He fought 81 matches as a professional at venues including Madison Square Garden, and remains Britain’s youngest boxing world champion after he won the bantamweight title at Royal Albert Hall in 1927 at just 19.

By his mid-twenties, Baldock had burnt out. He retired from the sport and turned to drinking and gambling, dying in poverty at 63.

His grandson, Martin Sax, who was two when Baldock died, told The Times: “I’m a mixture of upset and angry. It’s an amazing piece of art, and to think that people have stolen it, and all that’s going to happen is it’ll get melted down and they’ll get scrap value for an iconic statue in the centre of London of a British sporting hero — it’s very sad really.”

Mr Sax spent years raising the funds for the statue, which was erected in 2014.

open image in gallery Baldock died in 1971 ( Getty Images )

Mr Sax was only made aware of his grandfather’s legacy after flipping through old scrapbooks.

“When he fought at the Albert Hall they said 12 buses left the East End full of people. It was sold out,” he told the newspaper. “Tragically, I suppose, when you turn professional at such a young age it takes its toll.

“I’m hoping that with all the media coverage, the statue itself might become too hot to handle, as it were.

“You know, that any scrap metal merchants might not want to touch it, in which case if it can be recovered, it can be fixed.”

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch with the police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.

Tower Hamlets council has been contacted for comment.