Boy, 17, dies after fireworks ‘hurled’ down street in Bonfire Night mayhem

A teenager has died after fleeing to a garden close to where fireworks were “hurled” down a street in West Yorkshire during Bonfire Night.

On Saturday (5 November), the 17-year-old boy was found injured in the garden of a house in Vickerman Street, Halifax, at 8.15pm.

He died later in hospital.

It’s believed that the boy entered a garden by climbing over a fence and landing on top of a greenhouse. The greenhouse shattered and the broken glass severely injured the boy, according to reports.

Pictures of the scene show a small greenhouse in the garden of a property that’s on the end of a terrace of three houses. Footage also shows blood on the ground.

Fireworks were being “hurled” in the street by teenagers at the time the boy was found injured, an eyewitness said – describing the Guy Fawkes Night scene as “horrendous”.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog – the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – after confirming that officers had been present on the street, before the incident, as fireworks were being set off.

Officers had been on Vickerman Street dressed in riot gear, including helmets, while fireworks were being launched in the area.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police were called by the ambulance service just before 8.15pm on Saturday, November 5, following reports of an injured male in the garden of a property in Vickerman Street, Halifax.

“A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital where he died.

“Scene is open and force has referred itself to the IOPC as police had been called to the street beforehand due to fireworks being set off.”