Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Teenager held on suspicion of murder after woman falls from block of flats

Emergency services were called to reports a woman had fallen from the building in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, shortly after 2.40pm on Thursday.

Harry Stedman
Monday 01 September 2025 17:37 BST
The 25-year-old victim died in hospital on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)
The 25-year-old victim died in hospital on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died falling from a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to reports a woman had fallen from the building in Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, shortly after 2.40pm on Thursday, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said.

The 25-year-old victim was found at the scene with significant injuries and died in hospital on Friday.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

An 18-year-old man from Southampton has now been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation, the force said on Monday.

Police are not looking for any further suspects at this time.

Officers remain in the area carrying out patrols.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in