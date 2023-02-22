Tesco workers given third pay rise in 10 months

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco store workers have been given a seven per cent pay rise, the third increase in a year.

The pay rise means store workers will be paid a minimum of £11.02 an hour. Tesco said the increase in hourly pay from £10.30 an hour will represent an investment of more than £230 million.

The supermarket, which employs about 340,000 staff, said the new minimum pay rate for store workers will take place from April 2 to “reflect the increasing costs our colleagues are currently facing”.

Tesco is to hand a 7% pay rise to store workers from April (PA Archive)

Tesco has invested £450 million over the past year in three seperate pay increases, and the store said the latest increase, which followed discussions with the Usdaw union, is also on top of investment into free food for staff in store canteens, a salary advance scheme and a discount of up to £1,500 a year off shopping.

As part of the pay deal, which follows discussions with the Usdaw union representing shop workers, Tesco will also increase its “additional skills payment” for shift leaders by an extra 40p to £2.26, bringing their hourly rate to £13.28.

This comes after Asda announced a 10% pay increase for its hourly-paid store workers to £11 an hour from July last week.

Daniel Adams, Usdaw national officer, said: “This deal, which follows earlier agreements with Usdaw on additional investment outside of the normal annual negotiations and bringing the 2023 pay negotiations forward, represents a significant step forward for pay within Tesco retail.

“It represents a third increase in pay in 10 months and ensures that the business continues to respond positively to the significant pressures our members face.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK & ROI CEO, said: “For the second year in a row, we have made a record single-year investment in base pay for our colleagues.

“We know that many colleagues have felt the pressure of rising costs this year, and we are absolutely committed to supporting them with competitive base pay and exclusive colleague benefits.

“This agreement recognises the incredible work and dedication our teams show every day in serving our customers.”