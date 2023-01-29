Jump to content

Tesco issues urgent warning after cheese pulled from supermarket shelves

Supermarket giant says customers can return item for a refund

Jonathan Kanengoni
Sunday 29 January 2023 17:40
<p>Tesco is recalling the food item </p>

(PA )

Tesco has issued an urgent warning for customers over a cheese product which could be contaminated.

The supermarket giant has recalled one of its grated cheese products from its fridges as a precautionary measure, due to small pieces of plastic which could be contaminating them.

Tesco said: “We’re recalling one date code of Tesco Creamfields grated cheddar 500g. This is because it may contain small pieces of clear, soft plastic which could make the product unsafe to eat.”

The product affected is 500g Creamfields grated cheddar, with a best-before date of 23/03/23.

(Tesco)

Tesco urged shoppers to not consume the cheese and instead “return any affected product to store where a full refund will be given”.

The supermarket said no receipt would be required to return the product in exchange for a refund.

The notice comes as multiple leading UK supermarket chains have issued “do not eat” warnings on some of their products.

Marks and Spencer recently issued a recall following an allergy alert for a popular brand of Belgian chocolate found to contain milk, despite not being labelled on the packaging.

Aldi also had to recall Bramwells Tartare Sauce after its labels were incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce, posing a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

For any further information, please contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.

