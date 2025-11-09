Second World War veterans applauded as nation pays Remembrance Sunday tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veterans of the Second World War have been applauded as they arrived at the Remembrance Sunday service before the royal family leads the nation in honouring those who have died in conflict.

The King will lead the two-minute silence at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall at 11am.

He will be joined by the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family as well as senior politicians who will lay wreaths to honour the fallen, including Sir Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Sir Ed Davey.

Some 10,000 armed forces veterans will take part in the annual Royal British Legion’s march-past, including about three D-Day veterans among the 20 Second World War veterans marking 80 years since the conflict ended in 1945.

Around a dozen people wearing military uniforms and poppies were pushed in wheelchairs in Whitehall while respectful applause rang out near the Cenotaph and one of the veterans saluted.

Among those set to march is 101-year-old Donald Poole, a Royal Army Ordnance Corps technician who handled defective explosives or enemy ammunition.

Originally from Bromley, Kent, he was serving in India in 1945 when Japan’s surrender was announced, sparking an impromptu celebration.

He said: “It is a great honour to be able to pay tribute to the poor souls who have died in all conflicts and I know how lucky I am to still be here thanks to all those who have fought and served, past and present.

“I also want to pay tribute to the civilian services who suffered during the Second World War, particularly the fire service, who saved so many lives during the Blitz – many of whom lost their own.”

Henry Rice, a former signalman who arrived off Juno Beach five days after D-Day, and Mervyn Kersh who arrived in Normandy aged 19, three days after the start of the D-Day invasion, were also among those in attendance on Sunday.

Sid Machin, one of the six 101-year-olds registered to march, was also present and is one of the last surviving “Chindit” soldiers from the Second World War’s Burma campaign.

As a young man of about 19, Mr Machin landed behind enemy lines in a glider at night in the jungle, as part of a special forces unit in Burma (now Myanmar), which wreaked havoc on Japanese supply lines and infrastructure.