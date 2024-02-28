✕ Close Prince Harry says ‘I love my family’ in Good Morning America interview

An update on Kate Middleton’s health has been revealed by Kensington Palace as she recovers from successful abdominal surgery at home.

The Palace told The Independent that the Princess of Wales is “doing well” on Wednesday after she underwent the planned operation for an undisclosed condition on 16 January and spent the following couple of weeks recovering in hospital.

It comes as Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, died suddenly at the age of 45, Buckingham Palace announced. Mr Kingston was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her financier husband in a joint statement with his family, describing him as an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”. They described his death as a “great shock to the whole family”.

The King and Queen sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is to discover on Wednesday whether he has won a High Court challenge against the Government over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.