Liveupdated1709118807

Royal news – live: Kate Middleton health update from palace as Lady Windsor’s husband Thomas Kingston found dead

King and Queen send ‘heartfelt thoughts and prayers’ to daughter of Prince and Princess of Kent

Namita Singh,Ellie Muir,Michelle Del Rey,Tara Cobham
Wednesday 28 February 2024 11:13
Prince Harry says ‘I love my family’ in Good Morning America interview

An update on Kate Middleton’s health has been revealed by Kensington Palace as she recovers from successful abdominal surgery at home.

The Palace told The Independent that the Princess of Wales is “doing well” on Wednesday after she underwent the planned operation for an undisclosed condition on 16 January and spent the following couple of weeks recovering in hospital.

It comes as Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, died suddenly at the age of 45, Buckingham Palace announced. Mr Kingston was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her financier husband in a joint statement with his family, describing him as an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”. They described his death as a “great shock to the whole family”.

The King and Queen sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is to discover on Wednesday whether he has won a High Court challenge against the Government over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

1709118617

Prince Harry loses case against government over decision to change level of his security

The Duke of Sussex has lost a High Court challenge against the Government over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

Prince Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country.

Following a hearing in December, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane issued his ruling over the case at the Royal Courts Of Justice in central London on Wednesday.

Read more here:

Prince Harry loses legal challenge against Home Office over security arrangements

Duke of Sussex took action against Home Office over 2020 decision to change level of personal security when visiting UK

Tara Cobham28 February 2024 11:10
1709118380

Duke of Sussex loses High Court challenge against Home Office over security arrangements

The Duke of Sussex has lost his High Court challenge against the Home Office over a decision to change the level of his taxpayer-funded personal security when he visits the UK.

Tara Cobham28 February 2024 11:06
1709116911

High Court judgment over Duke of Sussex’s personal security is imminent

The Duke of Sussex will imminently discover whether he has won a High Court challenge against the Government over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country.

Following a hearing in December, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane is set to issue his ruling over the case at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Tara Cobham28 February 2024 10:41
1709114785

Kate Middleton is ‘doing well’ after surgery, reveals Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton is “doing well” as she recovers from her successful abdominal surgery at home, Kensington Palace has revealed.

The Palace told The Independent of the Princess of Wales’ health update on Wednesday after she underwent the planned operation for an undisclosed condition on 16 January and spent the following couple of weeks recovering in hospital.

Tara Cobham28 February 2024 10:06
1709112812

Prince Andrew leads royals at King Constantine memorial service as William pulls out

The disgraced Prince Andrew has been pictured leading the royal family to a memorial service at Windsor Palace.

The Duke of York, who stepped down from royal duties five years ago, was pictured smiling as he walked with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, to the thanksgiving service for late King Constantine of Greece on Tuesday.

Andrew’s step back into the spotlight came as Prince William pulled out of the service to his godfather due to an undisclosed personal matter.

Alex Ross reports:

Prince Andrew leads royals at King Constantine memorial service as William pulls out

Duke of York pictured smiling with Sarah, Duchess of York Duchess of York, Zara Tindall, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mike Tindall and Princess Anne

Tara Cobham28 February 2024 09:33
1709110066

Watch: Royal family in mourning as Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly

Royal family in mourning as Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly
Tara Cobham28 February 2024 08:47
1709107217

Thomas Kingston smiles lovingly at Lady Gabriella Windsor in resurfaced wedding video

Thomas Kingston smiles lovingly at his wife Lady Gabriella Windsor in a resurfaced video of their wedding at St George’s Chapel in May 2019.

The late Queen Elizabeth led the royal family at the wedding and was joined by the Duke of Sussex, and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Kingston, 45, was found dead at an address in the Cotswolds on Sunday evening (25 February). Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.

An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties are thought to have been involved.

Thomas Kingston smiles lovingly at Lady Gabriella Windsor in resurfaced wedding video following sudden death00:27

Lucy Leeson reports:

Thomas Kingston smiles lovingly at Lady Gabriella Windsor in resurfaced wedding video

Thomas Kingston smiles lovingly at his wife Lady Gabriella Windsor in a resurfaced video of their wedding at St George’s Chapel in May 2019. The late Queen Elizabeth led the royal family at the wedding and was joined by the Duke of Sussex, and the Duke of Edinburgh. Kingston, 45, was found dead at an address in the Cotswolds on Sunday evening (25 February). Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm. An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties are thought to have been involved.

Tara Cobham28 February 2024 08:00
1709106133

Harry awaits judgment in High Court challenge over change to personal security

The Duke of Sussex is to discover whether he has won a High Court challenge against the Government over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country.

Following a hearing in December, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane is set to issue his ruling over the case on Wednesday.

Tom Pilgrim reports:

Harry awaits judgment in High Court challenge over change to personal security

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision to change the level of his security arrangements when he visits the UK.

Tara Cobham28 February 2024 07:42
1709103600

Watch: Prince William pulling out of memorial ‘nothing to do with Kate’, expert says

Prince William pulling out of memorial 'nothing to do with Kate', expert says
Namita Singh28 February 2024 07:00
1709101814

Who is Thomas Kingston? Husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor

Thomas Kingston was a financier who married into the royal family after a summer proposal on the island of Sark almost six years ago.

He was the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, 56th in line to the throne. The 45-year-old, known as Tom, was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

Read more about him in this report:

Who is Thomas Kingston? Husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor found dead aged 45

Financier found dead at address in Gloucestershire, Buckingham Palace announced

Namita Singh28 February 2024 06:30

