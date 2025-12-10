Meghan makes contact with estranged father in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has finally been able to make contact with her estranged father Thomas Markle in hospital via a letter, her spokesperson has confirmed.

Meghan’s correspondence is said to be “safely” in the hands of her father, who continues to have a reporter by his bedside “broadcasting each interaction”, said the spokesperson.

Mr Markle has had his left leg amputated, according to reports, and told the Mail on Sunday he does not want to die distanced from his daughter, and wishes to meet Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

Last Friday, the duchess’ spokesperson said she had “reached out” to her father, whom she has been estranged from since her 2018 wedding when he was caught staging paparazzi photos in the run-up to the big day.

But The Mail on Sunday reported Mr Markle was “confused” by the suggestion and added he said that he had not received any messages despite not changing his phone number.

The spokesperson has given an update and it is understood the communication was via a letter: “Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days.

“With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”

It is understood that Meghan had contacted reporters at the Mail to provide any means of contacting her father, as well as the name of the hospital where he is being treated but had not received any response.

And she also rang around several hospitals in the Philippines but has been unsuccessful, according to a source.

Also, Meghan does not have a phone number for Mr Markle and is also of the belief that he does not have a phone in his possession in hospital, it is understood.

Meghan is said to have tried to reach out to her father in the past too.

The source also accused the Mail of “puppeteering this desperately sad situation”.

A spokesperson for the Daily Mail’s parent company DMG Media said in a statement: “Our journalist, Caroline Graham, has had a close relationship with Mr Markle since 2018.

“He contacted Ms Graham when he was taken ill and asked her to travel to the Philippines to be with him.

“Nothing has been published without his specific consent, and that of his son.

“Ms Graham has confirmed to the Duchess of Sussex’s representative that Mr Markle does not have an active email address but that his phone number, which the duchess has previously used for him, remains unchanged.

“Ms Graham has made clear that if she can do anything to facilitate contact between Mr Markle and his daughter to have a conversation, then she would be happy to do so. That remains the case.

“Any suggestion we have ‘puppeteered’ Mr Markle is entirely false and strongly denied.”

Mr Markle, who moved from Mexico to live in the Philippines, has never met his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

The retired TV lighting director ended up in intensive care on Wednesday after a three-hour emergency operation, the Daily Mail reported.

He was later said to have had his leg amputated below the knee after his foot turned black.

Mr Markle pulled out of attending Harry and Meghan’s wedding seven years ago after he was caught staging photographs for the paparazzi in the US, and then suffered a heart attack.

Harry’s father, now the King, stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle.

Mr Markle went on to repeatedly speak to the media and later claimed he had been “shunned” by Meghan.

He criticised the duchess but still said he wanted to reunite with her, and publicly pleaded to be able to see Archie and Lili, saying in 2023: “She is not the person I knew as my daughter.”

The duchess won a High Court privacy and copyright claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” handwritten letter she wrote to Mr Markle in a bid to get him to stop talking to the press.