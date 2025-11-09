Tim Davie resigns live: BBC director-general quits over Trump documentary controversy
It comes after a spate of recent controversies, including allegations that BBC Panorama misled viewers over a Donald Trump speech
BBC director general Tim Davie has resigned following criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US president Donald Trump.
CEO of News Deborah Turness has also resigned, the broadcaster announced.
Mr Davie’s tenure, which began in September 2020, has been mired heavily on controversy and scandal, and ended following a tumultuous week which saw him come under heavy fire for alleged failings in impartiality.
“There have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility,” Mr Davie said in a statement after his resignation. He said his decision to leave the broadcaster after 20 years of service was “entirely my decision”.
The corporation had been expected to apologise on Monday following concerns around impartiality after a speech by US President Donald Trump was edited in an episode of Panorama.
The clip within the programme Trump: A Second Chance?, broadcast by the BBC the week before last year’s US election, made it appear that Trump was urging supporters “fight like hell” in the US Capitol building.
It underlined concerns about impartiality within the broadcaster, which has been accused of bias by groups from across the political spectrum.
'The buck stops with me', says Turness
In a message to staff to announce her resignation, Deborah Turness said she was stepping down as “leaders need to be fully accountable”.
“I have taken the difficult decision that it will no longer be my role to lead you in the collective vision that we all have: to pursue the truth with no agenda,” she said.
“The ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love.
“As the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me – and I took the decision to offer my resignation to the director-general last night.
Leaders need to be “fully accountable”, she said, but added that “recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong”.
Institutional bias cannot be swept away by resignations, says Badenoch
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has welcomed the resignations of Tim Davie and Deborah Turness.
But she adds that the resignations are alone are not enough to address what she describes as “institutional bias” at the BBC.
“It’s right that Tim Davie and Deborah Turness have finally taken responsibility and resigned from the BBC,” Ms Badenoch said.
“But let’s be honest, this has been a catalogue of serious failures that runs far deeper. The Prescott report exposed institutional bias that cannot be swept away with two resignations - strong action must be taken on all the issues it raised.
“The culture at the BBC has not yet changed. BBC Arabic must be brought under urgent control. The BBC’s US and Middle East coverage needs a full overhaul. And on basic matters of biology, the corporation can no longer allow its output to be shaped by a cabal of ideological activists.
“The new leadership must now deliver genuine reform of the culture of the BBC, top to bottom - because it should not expect the public to keep funding it through a compulsory licence fee unless it can finally demonstrate true impartiality.”
Parliamentary culture committee chair says resignation 'regrettable'
Caroline Dinenage, the chair of the Commons Culture committee, has been speaking to our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin.
“The decision by Tim Davie to step down is regrettable given the huge commitment to the BBC and public service broadcasting he has demonstrated during his time at the helm, but restoring trust in the corporation must come first,” she told The Independent.
“The BBC Board must now begin the long process of rebuilding the corporation’s reputation both at home and abroad, after the damage caused by what has become a seemingly constant stream of crises and missteps.
“The Committee will be meeting on Tuesday to consider the BBC Chair’s response to our letter and next steps.
“At the same time the Government should bring forward the Charter Review process so the public and Parliament can help shape the future shape and direction of the BBC.”
Deep cultural changes necessary in BBC, says Jewish body
The Board of Deputies of British Jews called for “deep cultural change” at the BBC following the resignation of Tim Davie and Deborah Turness.
The community body said in a statement: “The Jewish community has long had profound concerns about the BBC’s coverage of the Middle East, but this has sunk to ever greater depths over the last two years.
“The BBC has been hit by scandal after scandal, whether in terms of a Gaza documentary involving the son of a Hamas official, its Glastonbury coverage, the open sore of BBC Arabic, or by continuing to call Hamas what they are – a terrorist organisation. Jewish staff and contractors have also repeatedly complained about their treatment at the corporation.
“In this light, Tim Davie’s and Deborah Turness’s resignations must be seen as the beginning, rather than the end, of a process of renewal.
“Deep cultural change will be necessary to once again restore trust in one of our nation’s most cherished institutions.”
Farage: Davie's resignation must signal wholesale change
Nigel Farage has said the resignation of Tim Davie and Deborah Turness must be “the start of wholesale change”.
The Reform UK leader said: “Davie and Turness going must be the start of wholesale change.
“The Government need to appoint somebody with a record of coming in and turning companies and their cultures around. Preferably it would be someone coming in from the private sector who has run a forward-facing business and understands PR.
“This is the BBC’s last chance. If they don’t get this right, there will be vast numbers of people refusing to pay the licence fee.”
'Nothing short of a coup': BBC Radio 4 presenter reacts furiously
A BBC Radio 4 presenter has blasted “hostile” actors for what he described as “nothing short of a coup” following Tim Davie’s resignation announcement.
“What has happened today at the BBC is nothing short of a coup, a national disgrace, “ said David Yelland, who is also the former editor of The Sun.
“The corporation's board has effectively been undermined and elements close to it have worked with hostile newspaper editors, a former PM and enemies of public service broadcasting,” he added.
“The only honourable players here are Tim Davie and Deborah Turness.”
White House mocks Davie after resignation from BBC
We’ve just heard from White House press secretary, who has appeared to mock the broadcaster in a post on X.
Karoline Leavitt posted screenshots of two news articles, one showing Trump criticising the BBC for “fake news” and another regarding Tim Davie’s resignation.
The first screenshot was marked “shot” and the second one “chaser”.
Culture secretary thanks Davie for his service
Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has thanked Tim Davie for “his service to public broadcasting over many years.
In a statement on X, she said he had led the BBC through a “period of significant change and helped the organisation to grip the challenges it has faced in recent years”.
It adds: "Now more than ever, the need for trusted news and high quality programming is essential to our democratic and cultural life, and our place in the world.
"As a government, we will support the Board as it manages this transition and ensure that the Charter Review is the catalyst that helps the BBC to adapt to this new era and secures its role at the heart of national life for decades to come."
Davey: BBC must rebuild trust - and not give in to Farage
We’re hearing from Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who has called on the BBC to use this opportunity to “rebuild trust and not give in to the likes of Nigel Farage”.
In a statement, Sir Ed said: “The BBC isn’t perfect, but it remains one of the few institutions standing between our British values and a populist, Trump-style takeover of our politics.
The resignations of Tim Davie and Deborah Turness must be an opportunity for the BBC to turn a new leaf, rebuild trust and not give in to the likes of Nigel Farage who want to destroy it."
The BBC is vital in ensuring British democracy is based on “facts, scrutiny and accountability”, he said.
"We must stand up for a free press, free speech, and a strong, independent BBC, to stop Trump’s America becoming Farage’s Britain.”
BBC chairman reflects on 'sad day for the BBC'
BBC chairman Samir Shah has [paid tribute to Tim Davie as he reflects on a “sad day” for the broadcaster.
“Tim has been an outstanding director-general for the last five years,” Mr Shah said. “He has propelled the BBC forward with determination, single-mindedness and foresight.
“He has had the full support of me and the board throughout. However, I understand the continued pressure on him, personally and professionally, which has led him to take this decision today. The whole board respects the decision and the reasons for it.
“Tim has given 20 years of his life to the BBC. He is a devoted and inspirational leader and an absolute believer in the BBC and public service broadcasting. He has achieved a great deal. Foremost, under his tenure, the transformation of the BBC to meet the challenges in a world of unprecedented change and competition is well under way.
“Personally, I will miss his stamina, good humour and resilience and I will miss working with him. I wish him and his family the very best for the future.”
