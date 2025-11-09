BBC director general Tim Davie resigns over Trump documentary controversy
It comes after a spate of recent controversies, including allegations that BBC Panorama misled viewers over a Donald Trump speech
BBC director general Tim Davie has resigned following criticism that a BBC Panorama documentary misled viewers by editing a speech by US president Donald Trump.
CEO of News Deborah Turness has also resigned, the broadcaster announced.
Mr Davie’s tenure, which began in September 2020, has been mired heavily on controversy and scandal, culminating in a tumultuous past week which saw him come under heavy fire from multiple angles.
The corporation had been expected to apologise on Monday following concerns about impartiality, including how a speech by US President Donald Trump was edited in an episode of Panorama.
A clip within the programme Trump: A Second Chance?, which was broadcast by the BBC the week before last year’s US election, spliced clips together from sections of the US president’s speech on 6 January 2021 to make it appear he told supporters he was going to walk to the US Capitol with them to “fight like hell”.
It underlined concerns about impartiality within the broadcaster, which has been accused of bias by groups from across the political spectrum.
