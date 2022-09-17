Toddler dies after being hit by car on Leeds driveway
One-year-old girl died of her injuries
A one-year-old girl died after being hit by a car on a driveway in Leeds.
Police and paramedics were called to an address on Coupland Road in the Garforth area of the city around 8.10pm on Friday.
Officers said the girl was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries shortly afterwards.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to an address on Coupland Road, Leeds, at about 8.10pm on Friday September 16, to a report a one-year-old child had been seriously injured in a collision with a car on a driveway.
“Emergency services attended the scene and a small female child was taken to hospital.
“Sadly, the child died shortly afterwards from her injuries.
“Enquiries remain ongoing by the major collision and enquiry team, and specialist officers are working to support the family at what is clearly a tragic time.”
Officers declined to say whether the driver was related to the girl.
