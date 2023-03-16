Toddler fighting for his life after 8th-floor fall from block of flats in Surrey

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell from the window of a block of flats in Surrey.

The police were called to the building block at Spelthorne Grove in Sunbury on Tuesday.

The boy suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital in a critical but stable condition, Surrey police said.

The incident is believed to have occurred at the Cedar House apartment complex.

Paramedics gave the boy first aid on the scene before he was airlifted to a hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the incident to determine the circumstances in which the boy plummeted from the eighth floor.

“We were called to reports of a child who had fallen from the window of a block of flats on Spelthorne Grove in Sunbury at around 3.50pm yesterday afternoon [14 March],” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the South East Coast Ambulance service and a two-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“The police cordon at the scene has now been removed and the investigation to establish circumstances is ongoing.”