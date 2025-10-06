Inviting Tommy Robinson to Israel a ‘foolish move’ – Cleverly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inviting Tommy Robinson to Israel was a “foolish move”, a former foreign secretary has warned.

Sir James Cleverly said the far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was using a “pro-Israeli posture” to “be anti-Muslim”.

Israel’s diaspora and combating antisemitism minister Amichai Chikli has described Robinson as a “courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam”.

Mr Chikli also said he was “proud to host” Robinson in Israel later this month, in mid-October.

Speaking at the Politico Pub during the Conservative Party’s Manchester conference, Sir James said: “Obviously, there’s a broad coalition within the Israeli government.

“I have no doubt that a number of other people in the Israeli government are as uncomfortable with that as I am.”

The shadow communities secretary suggested the invitation did not come from “Israel” but instead “a member of the Israeli government”.

He later added: “I think it’s a foolish move on behalf of the individual that did that.

“Tommy Robinson and others of his ilk are now wrapping themselves up in a pro-Jewish, pro-Israeli posture because basically, it’s an opportunity to do what they really want to do, which is to be anti-Muslim.

“So, I think it’s an error, I’ve said so, and Tommy Robinson is no friend of the Jewish community, whether it be in the UK or anywhere else in the world.”

Mr Chikli wrote on X that Robinson was a “true friend of Israel and the Jewish people”, in the aftermath of the terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester on Thursday.

In a follow-up social media post, Robinson said: “I confirm that immediately following my October 13th trial, I will travel to Israel.”

He said he would visit Jerusalem and the Knesset, the site of the Nova Festival, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre Yad Vashem, and the Jabotinsky Institute.

“I also hope to get into Gaza,” Robinson added.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council have criticised Mr Chikli’s decision.

“Tommy Robinson is a thug who represents the very worst of Britain,” the organisations said in a statement.

“His presence undermines those genuinely working to tackle Islamist extremism and foster community cohesion.

“Minister Chikli has proven himself to be a diaspora minister in name only.

“In our darkest hour, he has ignored the views of the vast majority of British Jews, who utterly and consistently reject Robinson and everything he stands for.”

Asked to respond to Mr Chikli’s invitation to Robinson, No 10 said the Board of Deputies and JLC “have been crystal clear that that individual does not speak for them and he clearly does not speak for the decent, tolerant, patriotic majority of this country”.