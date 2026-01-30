Labour urges Reform by-election candidate to reject Tommy Robinson’s backing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has called on Reform UK’s candidate in the Gorton and Denton by-election to say whether he accepts the backing of Tommy Robinson.

The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted “vote for Matt” on X on Friday in reference to GB News presenter and former academic Matt Goodwin.

Labour Party chair Anna Turley wrote to Mr Goodwin urging him to make clear whether he will welcome the activist’s backing.

She wrote: “Or will you publicly reject it, denounce him and his views in a way you have been reluctant to do before, and make clear that he and his supporters are not welcome on your campaign?

“Silence on this is not an option. Nor is deflection.

“If you ignore this issue or attempt to change the subject, or try to hide behind unnamed spokespeople, it will be clear that you are not willing to take on the far right or stand up for those who are directly threatened by it.

“Only a full-throated condemnation of Tommy Robinson, and absolute clarity that you do not want his support, will do.”

A Reform UK spokesman said the party has been “consistently clear” on its view on Robinson and that “he isn’t welcome in the party”.

It came as the Green Party launched its own candidate and pitched the party as the main option for voters wanting to stop Reform – as polls suggest support for Sir Keir Starmer’s party is crumbling.

Labour won the seat in Greater Manchester with more than half the vote – 18,555 – in 2024, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK coming second on 5,142 votes, narrowly beating the Greens at 4,810.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski said there were “just days to stop Reform” as he unveiled councillor Hannah Spencer, a 34-year-old plumber, as the Green candidate.

Mr Polanski said: “Hannah Spencer will be a brilliant MP for the people of Gorton and Denton.

“I’m a Mancunian and know when someone genuinely wants to roll up their sleeves and work for the community. Hannah is that person.

“We have just days to stop Reform and make hope normal again.”

Ms Spencer said: “This is a crucial by-election. The choice is clear – Green v Reform. Hope v hate.

“Only the Green Party can stop Reform in this by-election.”

She claimed Reform was “a party that loves Trump, that is backed by big finance and an extreme candidate who sees this place as just a rung on the radical right career”.

Mr Goodwin has previously said that “Britishness requires more than a piece of paper”.

Ms Spencer said: “Muslims don’t keep me awake at night. I don’t lose sleep over trans people trying to exist in peace. What keeps me up at night is child poverty.

“I don’t believe that solidarity ends on our streets. I don’t believe it ends in our town or on the UK’s borders.”

Mr Farage, who joined his candidate for a walkabout in Denton on Friday morning, insisted Muslim voters had nothing to fear from Reform.

He said: “I wouldn’t have thought so, would you? I mean, look, we’ve got very prominent Muslim people, we’ve got a Muslim woman, who’s going to stand for us, for the mayor of London contest, against Sadiq Khan.

“So, no, there are plenty of members of the Muslim community who will vote for Reform, support Reform.”

The Liberal Democrats have named local campaigner Jackie Pearcey as their candidate.