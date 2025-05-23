Peaky Blinders auction of original costumes raises £19k for cancer charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An auction of original costumes from BBC TV series Peaky Blinders, including a suit worn by actor Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in the show’s final scenes, has raised £19,000 for charity.

The 48-year-old Irish actor wore the period-style grey three-piece suit in the final episode of the sixth series.

The suit, which came with a handwritten note on a piece of script found in a pocket which says: “takes off ring”, sold for £1,650.

The highest price of £3,000 was fetched by a three-piece woollen suit, also worn by Murphy as Tommy Shelby, which comes with a label reading “Tommy suit C”.

A hat worn by Sam Claflin, who played fascist MP Oswald Mosley during series five and six, sold for £180, and a coat worn by the late Helen McCrory as Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray in episode four of series three sold for £650.

Other auctioned costumes and accessories included Tommy Shelby’s wedding suit in episode one of the third season, which sold for £1,600, an embroidered jacket worn by Aimee Ffion Edwards as Esme Shelby in season six, sold for £240, as well as hats, dresses, ties, and shoes from the hit show.

The Omega Auctions sale ran for four weeks from April 22.

It concluded on May 20 with a themed event held at the Peaky Blinders bar on Peter Street in Manchester, featuring costume displays and live bidding.

All proceeds from the auction have gone to The Christie Charity, which supports cancer patients and research at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

Oscar-winner Murphy is set to reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Shelby in a film set after the final season of the show, which ran from 2013 to 2022.

Across six series, Peaky Blinders tackled the rise of fascism, Irish republican politics, and communist activities through the period following the First World War, along with Shelby’s political ambitions.

The sequel movie written by the show’s creator and screenwriter Steven Knight is due for release this autumn.