Tony Blair set to be part of interim authority in Gaza known as ‘Board of Peace’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair is set to be part of an interim authority in Gaza, according to Donald Trump’s peace plan.

The US President’s 20-point plan was revealed as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threw his support behind it at a press conference on Monday.

Mr Trump stated that they are “beyond very close” to a peace agreement and that this day is “potentially one of the great days ever in civilisation”.

The plan states that, if both sides agree, there will be an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to “the agreed upon line”, and the release of all the hostages, followed by the release of Palestinian prisoners and a surge of aid into Gaza.

Gaza will then be temporarily governed by a transitional committee of qualified Palestinian and international experts, with oversight from a new international transitional body, referred to as the “Board of Peace”.

The “Board of Peace” will be chaired by Mr Trump, working alongside other international leaders, including Sir Tony.

This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority has undergone sufficient reform that it can take over.

Mr Trump told reporters after his meeting with Mr Netanyahu: “My plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body, the ‘Board of Peace’…

“It will be headed by a gentleman known as President Donald J Trump of the United States.”

He added: “We’ll do it right, and we’re going to put leaders from other countries on and leaders that are very distinguished leaders.

“And we’ll have a board, and one of the people that wants to be on the board is the UK former Prime Minister Tony Blair – good man, very good man – and some others.

“They’ll be named over the next few days, and it’ll be quite the board. Everybody wants to be on it now.”