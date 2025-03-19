Topshop post cryptic hint about return to high street almost five years after closure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British clothing brand Topshop has hinted at a major comeback almost five years after it left the British high street and went online.

Formerly a mainstay of town centres and cities across the country, the clothing brand shut its stores in 2020, including its flagship branch on Oxford Street in central London.

Topshop has posted three teasers on social media, telling online followers: “WE’VE MISSED YOU TOO” in a series of clips captioned “WE’VE BEEN LISTENING.”

The brand, formerly part of Philip Green’s Arcadia Group, fell on hard times during the pandemic when high street sales plummeted.

Arcadia entered administration in 2020 and Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge were all acquired by ASOS in 2021, moving to purely e-commerce sales.

open image in gallery A branch of Topshop previously on Oxford Street, central London ( PA )

ASOS sold a 75 per cent stake of Topshop and Topman to Danish company Bestseller in September last year, announcing its websites would relaunch within six months of the deal.

The chief executive of the fashion e-commerce giant has even hinted in the past that the brand could return to the high street.

Chief executive José Antonio Ramos Calamonte previously said: “We might open stores. We will consider it for sure but we have no specific agreement to open a certain number”.

At its height, Topshop had over 500 stores worldwide, including 300 in the UK. It was operational in 37 countries and opened their first US store in 2014 on New York City’s Fifth Avenue.

The company left the US in 2019 due to bankruptcy, liquidating 11 of their stores.

Loyal fans of the brand couldn’t contain their excitement on social media at the prospect the former fashion giant might return to its home on the high street.

Stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, better known as Melissa's Wardrobe, responded to the post on Instagram: “Are you having me on??????”

Another fan commented: “MOTHER OF GOD!!! Actually going to make my year”.

Many customers reminisced over their experiences inside the chain, especially its Oxford Street flagship store.

“Seeing rumours of Topshop coming back to the high st has me SO excited… the amount of hours i used to spend in the oxford street store was insane”.

Another person wrote: “Topshop announcing they’re returning to the high street is a joy only millennial girlies will understand. We’ve missed you x”.