Two men dead after being pulled from sea in Devon

Two men in their 20s have died after being pulled from the sea in Devon.

Police were called at around 9am on Saturday to assist the Coastguard following reports of concern for two people in the water off the coast of Oddicombe, Torbay.

Following an emergency rescue operation, the two men, who were both in their 20s, were pulled from the water and one was declared dead at the scene.

The second man died after being taken to Torbay District Hospital.

Devon & Cornwall Police said both of the men’s next of kin have been informed, and inquiries continue while a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The operation involved the Coastguard Rescue Team from Torbay and the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from Teignmouth & Dawlish.

The Devon Air Ambulance was despatched, and Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service were also involved.

More follows...