Tories would reverse any ‘reckless’ moves to scrap two-child benefit cap

The Tories have committed to reinstating the two-child benefit cap if the Government decides to scrap it.

Kemi Badenoch said lifting the limit would be a “reckless act” when the UK is “already living beyond our means”.

“People on benefits should make the same responsible decisions about having children as everyone else,” the Conservative Party leader added.

The Government is under increasing pressure to abolish the limit, with more than 100 Labour MPs signing a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves urging her to raise taxes on gambling firms to cover the cost.

Under the current system, child tax credit and universal credit are restricted to the first two children in most households.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately argued the current policy “ensures the system is fair, sustainable, and targeted towards those most in need”.

The then-Conservative government introduced the cap in 2017.

Mrs Badenoch said: “Lifting the two-child benefit cap would be a reckless act that will cost £3.5 billion a year, meaning more taxes and more borrowing, when we are already living beyond our means.

“Keir Starmer is too weak to stand up to his left-wing backbench MPs so he is preparing to scrap the cap and increase welfare spending.

“Meanwhile Reform, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP are already campaigning to lift the cap.

“Only the Conservatives are telling the truth about our finances and saying what should be obvious to everyone: that we have to cut the deficit and control public spending so we don’t burden the next generation with yet more borrowing.

“So I am committing now that if the two-child cap is lifted, the next Conservative government will reinstate it because we believe in fairness and that people on benefits should make the same responsible decisions about having children as everyone else.”

Sir Keir Starmer has faced calls to abolish the limit since Labour came to power last year, including from his own backbenchers, charities, senior faith leaders, and former party leader Neil Kinnock.

The cap has long been blamed for keeping children in poverty.

The issue has also been central to the contest to succeed Angela Rayner as deputy Labour leader, with candidates Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell both suggesting the limit should be abolished.

The Conservatives have said they “cannot allow short–term political gestures, designed to appease deputy leadership candidates and a splintering left–wing vote, to jeopardise the long–term sustainability of our welfare system”.

Ms Whately said: “The Conservatives are the only party committed to maintaining the two–child benefit cap because we believe in fiscal responsibility, living within our means, and ensuring fairness for taxpayers.

“Families across the country are working hard to balance their own budgets, and the Government must do the same.

“At a time when Labour’s choices are hitting people’s pockets across the country, it is only right that families receiving benefits face the same choices as those who are not dependent on welfare.

“The two–child cap is central to that principle – it ensures the system is fair, sustainable, and targeted towards those most in need.

“Let me be clear – if Labour were to scrap the cap, a future Conservative government would move swiftly to reinstate it.”

“While Labour and Reform back more welfare handouts, only the Conservatives under Kemi Badenoch will control the spiralling welfare bill, support those who can work into employment, reward aspiration, and protect taxpayers,” she added.