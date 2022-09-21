Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Bungling council plants palm trees that can’t survive British chill in iconic town

Torquay’s temperate climate allows certain varieties of tropical trees to flourish, but the local council decided to try something new

Tom Bevan
Wednesday 21 September 2022 14:41
Comments
(Devon Live / SWNS.com)

A council has been accused of wasting thousands of pounds on the ‘wrong’ palm trees in the Fawlty Towers town of Torquay after they died in the British cold.

Officials planted several of the plants in the English Riviera town as part of a new development.

The mild climate there typically enables the tropical trees to flourish - so much so, the tourist board adopted the tree as its logo.

But instead of sticking with the traditional variety, four taller, less hardy palms were planted outside the new Torre Abbey Sands flats development a few years ago.

They have failed to thrive on the seafront and have become increasingly spindly and unhealthy.

Recommended

And they are now so tatty they are being removed in the next few days and will be replaced by olive trees instead.

Local residents have blasted Torbay Council for wasting taxpayers’ money by planting trees which were not hardy enough and had to be wrapped in sackcloth for protection from the wind and cold.

(Devon Live / SWNS.com)

It is not the first time the council, which has been named as one of the most cash-strapped in the UK, has run into bad publicity over its palm tree spending.

In 2014 more than £11,000 was spent on buying just one tree - that had to be dug up and moved to make way for the new South Devon Highway.

And although the full figure on the latest debacle has not been published, it is expected to have cost tens of thousands of pounds.

In a statement Torbay Council said: “Work [is set] to begin to remove palm trees at Abbey Sands.

“Balfour Beatty will start work to remove the palm trees at Abbey Sands and will replace the palms with cloud pruned olive trees.

“A challenging growing environment has meant the palms have not thrived.

“All the understorey planting will also be removed. One of the surviving palms will to be transferred to a nursery for replanting.

“To date, Torbay Council has not been responsible for the upkeep of the beds but on completion of the works, the local authority will take over the maintenance.”

The decision to remove them was met with dismay by many local residents and holidaymakers.

Jane Davies said she was a regular visitor to the area and was not happy that palm trees were being dug up.

She said: “It just won’t look the same without the Torquay Palms. They made the place look like you’re abroad. I’m devastated.

“Why don’t the council consult Alan Titchmarsh - he did a garden in Torbay and used palm trees. He can’t be wrong. I’m fuming.”

Justin Kitley said the errors were a result of the wrong type of palms being planted.

He added: “Should have planted Torbay Palms in the first place.

“We know they thrive in our environment.”

Many noted that olive trees would be even less likely to thrive on the windswept seafront.

Annette Lee said: “Well that was a waste of money. Olive trees aren’t going to grow there.”

In 2014 the council also came under fire when spent £7,000 on a 20ft palm tree and then another £4,500 moving it 300 yards up the road.

The palm nicknamed ‘the pineapple’ on a roundabout near The Willows shopping centre had to be dug up to make way for the new £110million South Devon Highway.

Torbay Council has since featured in a list of 11 of the UK’s most cash strapped councils, published by the BBC.

Recommended

Chief executive Steve Parrock said the authority has to make more than £12million in savings over the next three years.

To avoid running into reserves, Torbay has banned spend on non-urgent purchases - a measure that could mean the cancellation of next year’s Torbay Air Show.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in