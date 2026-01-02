Scotland braced for amber snow warning as wintry conditions bring disruption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions with snow and ice warnings in force across many parts of Scotland.

A Met Office yellow warning is already covering the country as far south as Angus and Perthshire while two separate amber warnings of heavy snow in part of the Highlands and north-east Scotland come into force at midday on Friday.

The amber alert warns accumulations of 10-20cm of snow are likely at low levels, with 30-40cm possible on high ground, while winds could lead to temporary blizzard conditions.

Forecasters said some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely, as are power cuts and disruption on the roads, while some rural communities could become cut off.

Wintry conditions have led to the closure of several snow gates in northern Scotland.

Traffic Scotland said the snow gates on the A93 Braemar-Glenshee, A939 Tomintoul-Cockbridge, B974 Cairn O’Mount-Fettercairn and at Bealach na Ba were shut on Friday morning.

The yellow warning is in force until midnight on Friday and at the weekend it extends further south, covering the area down to Perth, Dundee and southerly parts of Argyll and Bute until midnight on Sunday.

The amber weather warnings for snow will be in place until noon on Saturday.

Authorities said people should consider whether their journeys are necessary and think about changing their plans.

Chief Superintendent Scott McCarren, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “Our advice is to plan ahead and consider if your journey is really necessary during the bad weather or if it can be delayed until conditions improve.

“If you need to travel, please drive to the conditions, be prepared for delays and allow extra time for your journey.

“Please don’t drive through road closures, the decision to close roads is not taken lightly and is done for public safety.”

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, said: “Some very challenging weather and freezing temperatures are being forecast for the next few days and into the weekend.

“We would urge people to listen to Police Scotland travel advice and check with their operator.

“The Traffic Scotland website gives people access to the latest information on the trunk road network and Traffic Scotland social media channels are updated regularly, so you can check if your route is available.

“There may also be disruption on other modes of transport, so please check with your operator before setting off.”