Disruptions to rail services are set to continue on Friday as only 60 per cent of the trains will run.

The expected impacts to services on Friday are a knock-on effect of Thursday’s strike, because of a delay to the start of services as signallers and control room staff will not turn up for overnight shifts.

This week’s strikes are unlikely to be the end of the disruption, with an announcement on Thursday that another union will vote on industrial action throughout the summer.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) served notice to ballot members at TransPennine Express (TPE) for strike action and action short of a strike in a dispute over pay, conditions and job security.

The ballot opens on 29 June and closes in mid-July, so the earliest that industrial action could be taken is 27 July.

The TSSA is also balloting its members in Network Rail, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast, Northern, LNER, C2C and Great Western Railway (GWR) in an escalating dispute across the railway.