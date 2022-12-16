Train strike - live: Fresh RMT walkout to go ahead after minister talks with Mick Lynch fail
Members of smaller union back pay deal as nurses stage 12-hour walkout
A fresh strike by railway workers will go ahead today after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.
The stoppage will hit 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to only travel if necessary.
Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.
However, Network Rail employees in the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have voted to back a deal amounting to “at least a 9 per cent increase for this year and next – or at least 11 per cent for those on lower salaries – plus job security”.
Meanwhile, nurses who held their first almost-nationwide strike have warned they will strike more often and for longer next year if their pay rise demands are not met, hospital bosses have warned.
It was estimated 70,000 appointments were lost and operations postponed for up to six weeks as NHS workers walked out for 12 hours on Thursday.
Government stands firm over pay deal for nurses
Downing Street has said there are “no plans” to look again at the pay deal for nurses who are staging their biggest ever strike in the history of the NHS.
Number 10 and health secretary Steve Barclay stood firm on the issue of pay when questioned by reporters, despite some Tories calling for a rethink.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, also urged the government to act, saying: “The government cannot just sit back and let future strikes happen when patient care is on the line.
“The worry is that this is just the start, that strikes possibly being planned for January could be more severe and co-ordinated across the different unions, and that we could be in a position of stalemate for the foreseeable future. This benefits no-one and the government must act.”
Thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are taking part in industrial action - involving around a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England, all trusts in Northern Ireland and all but one health board in Wales.
‘We’ve had enough’: Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse
The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 has said that nurses have “had enough”.
Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the government’s pay offer and its “lack of respect” for the profession.
In a new interview, she said nurses feel under “so much pressure... every single shift”.
Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses “can’t give the care that we so desperately want to give”.
And she said nurses “just want to be paid a fair wage”.
Jenny McGee cared for the former prime minister when he became seriously ill with Covid-19.
‘Winter of discontent’ as Rail, Maritime and Transport organises strikes through festive season
As Christmas approaches, England finds itself in a “winter of discontent” with the country’s unions, representing workers from a wide range of public-facing professions, concluding that they have no choice but to undertake industrial action as their calls for improved pay and working conditions go unanswered while rising prices erode earnings.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has organised strike days throughout December and into January, as 40,000 workers down tools at one of the busiest periods of the year in a bid to force improved terms.
“Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the government is directly interfering with our attempts to reach a settlement,” it has said of its latest walkouts.
“The union suspended previous strike action in good faith to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute. Yet Network Rail have failed to make an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions for our members during the last two weeks of talks.”
Responding, Network Rail’s chief negotiator Tim Shoveller has said: “No one can deny the precarious financial hole in which the railway finds itself. Striking makes that hole bigger and the task of finding a resolution ever more difficult.
“We will not give up and hope that the RMT will return to the table with a more realistic appreciation of the situation.”
‘Nursing strike likely to escalate unless government negotiates’
The nursing strike will escalate unless the government is prepared to negotiate, union chief Pat Cullen warned.
The Royal College of Nursing chief executive and general secretary told BBC’s Question Time the first day of strike action had been “tragic” for nurses, patients and the NHS.
Thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland took part in industrial action - involving about a quarter of hospitals and community teams in England, all trusts in Northern Ireland and all but one health board in Wales.
Ms Cullen said: “We started today with 46 organisations. And why did we do that? We did that because we wanted to make sure that we manage this strike safely and effectively for every patient, the people that I’m speaking with here tonight in this room, and every other patient in England and Wales and Northern Ireland.
“As time moves on - unfortunately if this government doesn’t speak to us and doesn’t get into a room - I’m afraid that this will escalate.”
More misery on the rail network after talks fail to resolve pay dispute
Commuters face more travel misery as railway workers launch a fresh strike after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.
Meanwhile, ministers were warned that industrial action by NHS nurses could escalate unless pay concerns were addressed.
The latest rail stoppage will hit 14 companies and Network Rail.
Ambulance service warns of scammers pretending to be striking paramedics
An ambulance service has urged people to be aware of scammers trying to con people out of their money by posing as striking ambulance staff.
In a statement posted to social media, the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said the fraudsters are pretending to be ambulance service staff asking people for donations to cover wages lost due to strike action.
“We have been made aware that there are some people in Manchester posing as ambulance service staff and knocking on people’s doors asking for donations to pay wages whilst on strike,” the statement said.
“Please note, these people are not North West Ambulance Service staff, so please don’t donate.
“If you find their behaviour concerning, please report it to the police via 101.”
Thousands of ambulance workers are set to strike next week in a bitter dispute over pay, with the action co-ordinated by the GMB, Unison and Unite unions.
NWAS paramedic and GMB member Paul Turner said the behaviour of the scammers was “absolutely outrageous”.
He told Sky News: “GMB is not taking part in any fundraising of this kind.
“Betraying people’s trust in this way is absolutely outrageous. What is wrong with people?”
Images from nurses’ strike
Some images from the nurses’ UK-wide walkout:
Two-thirds of Britons back nurses’ strike
Nearly two-thirds of people (64 per cent) support nurses going on strike, and just under a third (28 per cent) oppose them doing so, a YouGov survey has found.
Picket lines at every hospital in Northern Ireland
Nurses turned out at picket lines outside every hospital across Northern Ireland, and are already planning their next walkout on Tuesday.
Hundreds of appointments and procedures were cancelled or postponed for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) strike, which was the second in three years in the region, and the first involving nursing staff from England and Wales.
Michael Rooney, a nurse of 27 years, who works in the acute mental health inpatient centre at Belfast City Hospital, and who was on the picket line, said he worries for the next generation of nurses.
“I’m relatively lucky. I’ve had a very good career over 27 years,” he said.
“But my son, Michael, who’s also a mental health nurse, he’s just qualified two years, but he was one of the students who the Government asked to come out of their training and to facilitate help on the ward during Covid.
“Now he’s a brand new staff nurse and he’s currently on £25,600, not the £32,000 that the Government says new nurses are on.”
Mr Rooney said nurses’ pay has been cut in real terms by 20% over the last decade.
Workers from three of Northern Ireland’s largest trade unions: Unison, Nipsa and GMB, took part in a 24-hour strike on Monday in the fight for better pay and conditions.
