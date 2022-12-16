✕ Close UK strikes: Month of rail chaos begins with first 48-hour action, as nursing walkout looms

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A fresh strike by railway workers will go ahead today after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out for 48 hours, crippling services across the country.

The stoppage will hit 14 rail companies and Network Rail, and passengers are being urged to only travel if necessary.

Talks convened by rail minister Huw Merriman on Thursday night failed to break the deadlock.

However, Network Rail employees in the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have voted to back a deal amounting to “at least a 9 per cent increase for this year and next – or at least 11 per cent for those on lower salaries – plus job security”.

Meanwhile, nurses who held their first almost-nationwide strike have warned they will strike more often and for longer next year if their pay rise demands are not met, hospital bosses have warned.

It was estimated 70,000 appointments were lost and operations postponed for up to six weeks as NHS workers walked out for 12 hours on Thursday.