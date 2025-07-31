Transport Secretary to meet Nats head after air traffic control glitch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of the air traffic control provider Nats is being hauled in to meet the Transport Secretary after thousands of passengers were disrupted when a technical glitch grounded flights across the UK.

Heidi Alexander said that she will meet with Martin Rolfe to “understand what happened and how we can prevent reoccurrence” as more than 150 flights were cancelled on Wednesday.

Airlines have demanded answers after thousands of passengers attempting to fly in and out of the country faced major disruption.

Airports saw 84 departures and 71 arrivals cancelled as of 10pm on Wednesday – with the highest number of cancellations at London’s Heathrow Airport – while a number of inbound flights were also diverted to European cities.

Affected passengers are unlikely to be entitled to compensation as the disruption was outside of airlines’ control.

But they will be able to claim for expenses such as a reasonable amount of food and drink, a means to communicate and overnight accommodation if required.

There was limited disruption on Thursday, with a handful of British Airways flights cancelled because aircraft and flight crew were out of position.

Heathrow and Gatwick airports said they had resumed normal operations.

In a post on X on Thursday morning, Ms Alexander said that “Nats are working closely with airlines and airports to clear the backlog safely and look after passengers”.

She added: “I will be meeting the Nats chief executive today to understand what happened and how we can prevent reoccurrence.”

The “technical issue” responsible for the disruption was at Nats’s control centre in Swanwick, Hampshire, according to the company.

The fault was with radar systems, reports state.

Nats first announced problems at around 4pm on Wednesday, and in an update an hour later said systems were fully operational and that departures had resumed at all airports.

Ryanair called on Mr Rolfe to resign in the wake of the fault, claiming “no lessons have been learnt” since the August 2023 system outage.

The airline’s chief operating officer Neal McMahon said: “It is outrageous that passengers are once again being hit with delays and disruption due to Martin Rolfe’s continued mismanagement of Nats.”

Business minister Gareth Thomas was asked whether Mr Rolfe will be “fired” over the incident.

He told Times Radio: “We are summoning – the Transport Secretary (Heidi Alexander) is summoning – in today the chief executive of of Nats to help us get to the bottom of what went wrong yesterday.

“Clearly, an incident happened two years ago and measures were taken then.

“It looks like those measures weren’t enough but we need to get to the bottom of what exactly happened, and conversations will take place today.”

A former industry chief has said that it is “unrealistic” to expect an air traffic management system where there is no technical failure.

Graham Lake, former director-general of air traffic management industry association Canso, told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If you look at the minutes of outage over a period of years, your availability – system availability – is, frankly, very, very good. So, I think it’s unrealistic to expect a system where you have no technical failure.”

He added: “The failure yesterday was short and sweet, if you like, the recovery was quick – aircraft were operating again very, very quickly.”