Prayers said for Troubles Disappeared who remain missing

Prayers have been said for the remaining members of the Troubles Disappeared who remain missing.

Family members took part in their annual silent walk on All Souls Day at Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

Those who remain missing include former monk Joe Lynskey, Co Tyrone man Columba McVeigh, soldier Robert Nairac and Seamus Maguire, who were disappeared by republicans and Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian, who was disappeared by loyalists.

A black wreath with five white lilies representing the five was laid, while Father Joe Gormley led prayers.

Dr Sandra Peake, chief executive of the WAVE Trauma Centre, which organises the annual event, said this year was particularly poignant as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the murder and disappearance of Mr McVeigh.

A search by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) remains ongoing for Mr McVeigh at Bragan Bog, Co Monaghan.

Ms Peak said they pray this search is successful and he can be brought home to Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, to be laid to rest.

His sister Dympna Kerr paid tribute to the families of the other Disappeared for their support.

“Columba will always be my big, wee brother,” she said.

“There is not a day passes that I don’t think of him and not a day passes that I don’t pray for him.

“For years I couldn’t bring myself to go to Bragan Bog.

“I force myself to go now but it is never anything but an awful nightmare.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a talker.

“But when I get to the track that goes up to the bog I can’t speak.

“When I say my blood runs cold that is not a figure of speech.”

She continued: “I can vividly imagine Columba being taken up the same track on that cold dark night.

“I can see him shaking with terror and hear him crying for his Mum.

“And then he was left in that desolate place in an unmarked grave as if he never existed.

“That is the reality of what I and the other families of the Disappeared have to live with.

“And yet even on Bragan Bog I have hope.

“I meet the ICLVR team, the forensic archaeologists and the contractors who have worked on the Disappeared cases from the beginning and their commitment gives me hope.

“If Columba is there they will find him.

“But it is more than that. Their dedication and compassion gives me strength.”

She added: “Without the support of the Families of the Disappeared I just do not know how I would manage.

“Those of us still waiting and those who have had loved ones returned are one family and the warmth and strength and solidarity that is brought together is incredible.

“The silence and fear of the past is gone. Now we speak out. We will not be silent.

“We will not rest until the terrible wrong of denying our loved ones a Christian burial is put right and all the Disappeared are returned home.”

Anyone with information on any of the four outstanding ICLVR Disappeared cases – Mr Lynskey, Mr McVeigh, Mr Nairac and Mr Maguire – should contact the ICLVR by telephone +353 1 602 8655 or email to Secretary@iclvr.ie.

Ms Dorrian’s case falls outside the remit of the ICLVR because she was disappeared in 2005.

Anyone with information about her disappearance can contact police on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/report.