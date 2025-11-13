Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Trump-BBC live: Broadcaster more ‘vulnerable than ever’ as it ‘prepares personal apology’ after $1bn legal threat

Former chief backs BBC saying there was 'no institutional bias' at the public broadcaster

Athena Stavrou,Kate Devlin,Namita Singh
Thursday 13 November 2025 04:00 GMT
Comments
Starmer urges BBC to 'get house in order' after Trump's $1bn legal threat

The BBC is now more vulnerable than ever, said its former chief while addressing the British parliament.

Lord Tony Hall of Birkenhead acknowledged that the editing of a speech by Donald Trump, which has prompted the US president to threaten a billion-dollar lawsuit, was "wrong and damaging".But he also echoed remarks that there was "no institutional bias" at the corporation.

Even while multiple reports said the broadcaster’s legal team was drawing up its response to the complaint over a Panorama episode, senior figures defended the BBC’s journalism after the broadcaster was branded as “fake news” by the US president.

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said the BBC must get their “house in order” when mistakes are made.The US president said he had an “obligation” to sue the BBC over the way his speech on 6 January 2021 was edited.

Speaking for the first time since his lawyers took the unprecedented step of threatening to sue the corporation for $1bn, he told Fox News: "They actually changed my January 6 speech, which was a beautiful speech, which was a very calming speech, and they made it sound radical.”

Scandal-hit BBC more vulnerable now than ever, says former boss

A former BBC chief has warned the under-fire public broadcaster was more vulnerable now than he had ever known it in the face of the current crisis.

While acknowledging the editing of a speech by Donald Trump, which has prompted the US president to threaten a billion-dollar lawsuit, was "wrong and damaging", Lord Hall of Birkenhead echoed remarks there was "no institutional bias" at the corporation.

The independent crossbencher, who served as director-general of the BBC from 2013-2020, also called for an end to the once-a-decade process of reviewing the broadcaster's deal or charter, which he suggested was used as a way of "upsetting" the organisation.

He argued halting the need for future renewals would strengthen the corporation's independence and be "an amazing legacy from this government".

Namita Singh13 November 2025 03:39

Recap: Davie explains his departure

While speaking to staff on a call on Tuesday morning, outgoing director general Tim Davie gave three key reasons for his departure.

BBC News reported he said the relentlessness of the role, the upcoming Charter renewal and criticism of the Panorama documentary on Trump were all contributing factors.

(PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou13 November 2025 03:00

Threats to stop paying TV licence if Trump sues

Britons have said they would stop paying their TV licence fee if Trump successfully sued the BBC.

A caller on BBC 5 Live said: “If we have to pay a penny to Trump, I'm sorry, but I'm not going to pay my TV licence.”

Others said they didn’t think the BBC “has got any out in this” apart from paying compensation.

Athena Stavrou13 November 2025 02:40

Majority believe BBC should apologise - poll

The majority of Britons believe the BBC should apologise to Donald Trump over the editing of his speech in a panorama documentary.

A new YouGov poll found 57 per cent of respondents believed the BBC should apologise, while 25 per cent believed they shouldn’t and 18 percent didn’t know.

90 per cent of Reform voters believed the BBC should apologise, compared to 75 per cent of Conservatives, 55 per cent of Lib Dems and 51 per cent of Labour voters.

Only 35 per cent of 18-25 year olds believed the broadcaster should say sorry, compared to 70 per cent of people aged over 65.

(You Gov)
Athena Stavrou12 November 2025 23:31

BBC 'prepared to apologise to Trump' after £1bn legal threat

The BBC is reportedly prepared to formally apologise to Donald Trump as they approach the deadline for his his billion-dollar legal threat over its editing of one of his speeches.

Senior figures at the broadcaster are also minded to be robust in defending its journalism in the face of allegations made by Trump and his allies that the BBC publishes “fake news” in relation to him.

The editing of Trump’s 6 January speech in an edition of Panorama has been a significant factor in the resignation of director general Tim Davie and Deborah Turness, its head of news.

Its legal team has been drawing up its response to the complaint, with Trump calling on the corporation to issue a retraction, apologise and compensate him “for the harm caused”.

Holly Evans12 November 2025 21:35

