Trump-BBC live: President threatens to sue corporation over Panorama edit

BBC Chair Samir Shah considering how to respond to 'litigious fellow' Trump

Donald Trump has threatened legal action against the BBC in a letter following the selective editing of his speech in a Panorama episode.

BBC chairman Samir Shah said: “We are now considering how to reply to him,” after he issued an apology for the footage being “misleading”.

Earlier, he said the US president was “a litigious fellow so we should be prepared for all outcomes”.

A leaked memo had raised concerns that clips of Mr Trump's speech on January 6 2021 had been spliced together to give the impression he had told supporters he would walk to the US Capitol with them to "fight like hell", removing a section where Mr Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

Mr Trump has a history of suing news organisations in the US, and is currently engaged in lawsuits with the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Director-general Tim Davie and the CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday over the episode, which aired the week before the US elections last year.

The US president himself welcomed the departures and claimed there had been an attempt to “step on the scales of a presidential election”.