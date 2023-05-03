Trump Farage interview – latest: Ex-president pauses Scotland trip for chat with populist ally
GB News chat will cover Donald Trump’s 2024 bid and legal issues
Donald Trump has granted the only interview of his Scotland trip to fellow right-wing populist Nigel Farage.
The former US president will appear on GB News at 7pm this evening as part of Mr Farage’s regular programme, viewable on television, the broadcaster’s website and its YouTube channel.
Taking a break from his visit to open golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire, Mr Trump will be reunited with his ideological ally, who he can be seen greeting in a brief trailer tweeted out by GB News.
Speaking to the GB News website, Mr Farage said: “We’ll talk about the president’s view on the state of Scotland; the royal family ahead of the coronation; his personal legal issues in the United States; his take on British politics, especially on Rishi Sunak’s leadership so far, and of course his future political plans.”
Mr Trump, who is planning to run again for the US presidency in 2024, has recently been dogged by legal entanglements relating to his business practices, apparent attempts to interfere in 2020 vote counting in Georgia and a historic allegation of sexual assault.
Trump attacks Nicola Sturgeon for ‘hurting Scotland'
Donald Trump has said Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon is a “negative force” who “hurt Scotland”.
He told the Scottish Sun: “Nicola Sturgeon has not been very nice to me.
“She never liked what we did for Scotland. My mother was Scottish. The people of Scotland are very proud of what I did for Scotland. I think she [Ms Sturgeon] was anti-business. She is a negative force.”
Mr Trump said Ms Sturgeon “has been a very successful politician” but her resignation as first minister was a “good change for Scotland”.
He added: “She has hurt Scotland. She has hurt education and tourism. She should have embraced us.”
He said he believes “you should embrace people like my friend Sean Connery”, and claimed the late James Bond star was “very proud of me and what I did for Scotland”.
Click here for the full story:
Trump: Sturgeon is a ‘negative force’ who ‘hurt Scotland’
The former US president commented on the former first minister as he visited his golf resort at Turnberry in South Ayrshire.
Trump tees off in Scotland ahead of Farage interview
Former US president Donald Trump has headed on to the golf course on the third day of his visit to Scotland, playing a round at his Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.
His son Eric accompanied him as he took the wheel of a golf buggy.
Mr Trump arrived in Scotland on his private jet on Monday to cut a ribbon at a ceremony to break ground for a second course at his Menie Estate golf resort near Aberdeen. It will be named the MacLeod course – dedicated to his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.
She was born on Lewis in the Western Isles before emigrating to the US.
Donald Trump says ‘it’s great to be home’ as he arrives in Scotland amid slew of lawsuits
Donald Trump declared “it’s great to be home” as he landed in Scotland on Monday to visit his golf resorts ahead of a trip to Ireland (Tara Cobham writes).
The former president, who is running again for the White House in 2024, was in Aberdeen to cut a ribbon to mark breaking ground on a new, second course at his Menie Estate.
He arrived with son Eric and was greeted at Aberdeen Airport by pipers, a red carpet and 10-vehicle motorcade.
Get the full story on the president's trip here:
Trump says ‘it’s great to be home’ as he arrives in Scotland amid slew of lawsuits
The former US president has said he will be opening a ‘spectacular’ second golf course in Aberdeen
Trump and Farage pictured ahead of interview
Donald Trump and Nigel Farage have been pictured together hours before the latter interviews the former on GB News.
The pair were seen at Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire.
Mr Trump is visiting Scotland for the opening of golf courses bearing his name.
‘Everyone know Nigel?’: GB News teases Trump interview
A brief trailer for the Donald Trump and Nigel Farage interview was posted to social media by GB News.
In the clip, the former US president tells his entourage: “Everyone know Nigel? We’re doing a little minor interview tomorrow.”
Donald Trump to be interviewed by Nigel Farage
Donald Trump will be interviewed by Nigel Farage on GB News this evening, as the former US president tours Scotland to open golf courses in his name.
Mr Trump will speak to the host, an ideological ally, about his views on British politics, his bid for the presidency in 2024 and his ongoing legal trouble, among other things.
The interview will air at 7pm on the GB News channel, the broadcaster’s website and its YouTube channel.
