Donald Trump has granted the only interview of his Scotland trip to fellow right-wing populist Nigel Farage.

The former US president will appear on GB News at 7pm this evening as part of Mr Farage’s regular programme, viewable on television, the broadcaster’s website and its YouTube channel.

Taking a break from his visit to open golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire, Mr Trump will be reunited with his ideological ally, who he can be seen greeting in a brief trailer tweeted out by GB News.

Speaking to the GB News website, Mr Farage said: “We’ll talk about the president’s view on the state of Scotland; the royal family ahead of the coronation; his personal legal issues in the United States; his take on British politics, especially on Rishi Sunak’s leadership so far, and of course his future political plans.”

Mr Trump, who is planning to run again for the US presidency in 2024, has recently been dogged by legal entanglements relating to his business practices, apparent attempts to interfere in 2020 vote counting in Georgia and a historic allegation of sexual assault.