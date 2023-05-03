Trump-Farage interview – latest: Ex-president shies away from saying he’ll win 2024 election
GB News chat sees Donald Trump fail to boast of guaranteed victory
Donald Trump struck an uncharacteristically modest note when discussing his prospects of winning back the presidency in 2024.
Asked by Nigel Farage on GB News how he expects a race against incumbent Joe Biden to play out, the former president said “I think we have a very good chance,” toning down the boastful style that marked his first bid for the job.
Mr Trump inteview with his populist ally was the only one he gave on a two-day trip to Scotland to open a golf course in Ayrshire bearing his name.
Elsewhere in the 30 minute chat, Mr Trump hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being “disrespectful” to the late Queen Elizabeth.
He said he was “surprised” Harry was invited to King Charles’s coronation after writing Spare, which Mr Trump called a “just horrible” book.
Mr Trump, who is planning to run again for the US presidency in 2024, has recently been dogged by legal entanglements relating to his business practices, apparent attempts to interfere in 2020 vote counting in Georgia and a historic allegation of sexual assault.
Donald Trump ‘surprised’ Prince Harry invited to coronation
Donald Trump gave his opinion on Prince Harry’s relationship with the other royals.
Speaking to Nigel Farage about the coming coronation of King Charles, Mr Trump said: “I was actually surprised that Harry was invited.”
He went on: “He said some terrible things ... and the book [‘Spare’] was just horrible.”
Trump shies away from saying he’d win in 2024
The ordinarily boastful Donald Trump said he has only “a very good chance” of winning in 2024.
He was asked about his prospects in the next US presidential election in an interview with Nigel Farage for GB News.
The former president, who plans to run against Joe Biden once more, said: “I think we have a very good chance.”
He went on: “The economy’s not good, I’ll make it good. Everyone knows that.”
Trump repeats claim China invented Covid-19
Former US president and businessman Donald Trump repeated his claim that China was behind the emergence of coronavirus, calling it a “gift” from Beijing.
During an interview with GB News, he said: “It came out of Wuhan, I said that right from the beginning, from day one I said that.
“And I had reasons to say it, but it came out of Wuhan. But the question is, did they do it on purpose or not?
“I think it was incompetence. They blew it and they’re suffering. Then they had it. They did hide it. Yeah, they tried to hide it.”
Mr Trump said the Chinese government should pay reparations for the alleged so-called virus leak, but added that they can “never pay” the full damage international economies and populations had suffered.
Trump claims he could ‘end the Ukraine war in one day'
Donald Trump said he would be able to put a stop to the war in Ukraine in a single day if he were re-elected to the White House.
Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News in an interview recorded during his visit to Scotland, Mr Trump said: “If I were president, I will end that war in one day. It’ll take 24 hours. I will get that ended. It would be easy.
“That deal would be easy. A lot of it has to do with the money. That war has to be stopped. It is a disaster.”
Mr Trump said he “got along great” with Russian president Vladimir Putin, adding: “Putin never would have gotten into Ukraine if it weren’t for the incompetence of this administration, this current administration.
“Putin was not going in, it was never mentioned and I knew him very well.”
Boris Johnson went ‘far-left’ in office, says Trump
Donald Trump said Boris Johnson “changed a lot in office”, suggesting policies under the former prime minister’s Conservative administration were “far-left”.
The former US president told GB News the Tories “really weren’t staying Conservative.”
“They were going - I mean they were literally going far-left,” he continued.
“It never made sense. I’m saying this as an insider looking in, they were going far-left. What were they doing?
“And now maybe Labour’s in the lead, maybe they’re not. I don’t know who’s in the lead.
“But I can tell you they were not Conservative policies in the end.”
Biden physically incapable of attending coronation, Trump suggests
Joe Biden is not physically up to the job, according to his predecessor Donald Trump, as he accused the US president of being “disrespectful” for not attending the King’s coronation.
Mr Trump, who was defeated by Mr Biden in the US presidential election in 2020, told GB News: “I don’t think he can do it physically, actually.
“I think that it’s hard for him to do it physically ... getting over here for him.
“He’s got a lot of things going and a lot of strange things happen. But certainly he should be here as a representative of our country.
“I was surprised when I heard that he wasn’t coming.” He added: “I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be (at the coronation).”
In a clip aired before the interview, he suggested Mr Biden, whose wife is attending on his behalf, would be “sleeping” through Saturday’s coronation ceremony.
Transgender athletes ‘very unfair’, says Trump
Nigel Farage asked what Donald Trump considered a woman and whether transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in competitive sport.
Mr Trump replied: “When I see men participating in women’s sports and records being broken... I think it’s very unfair. I think it’s very disrespectful to women.
“We will not allow men to compete in women’s sports. It’s so unfair. It’s totally disrespectful... I think it’s a very bad thing.”
Trump ‘surprised’ Harry invited to coronation
On Prince Harry’s invitation to the coronation, Donald Trump said: “I was surprised Harry was invited to be honest … he said some terrible things ... the book [Spare] was just horrible.”
Nigel Farage went on to ask about Meghan Markle. “I think that she has been very disrespectful to the Queen [Elizabeth],” Mr Trump said.
Sturgeon doesn’t love Scotland, says Trump
Donald Trump said he did not think that former Scotland first minister Nicola Sturgeon loved her country.
Asked by Nigel Farage on GB News about Ms Sturgeon’s handling of the Isla Bryson case, the transgender woman who was convicted of raping two women before her transition from a man, the former US president said: “I think a lot of countries have had enough of it, what’s going on.
“I know that case, and I thought it was terrible, and I guess it helped ruin her career.
“I think she had other reasons also, but I just felt she didn’t love Scotland.”
The former White House incumbent denied he was “anti-Muslim” following comments he had previously made about London mayor Sadiq Khan.
Biden ‘disrespectful’ for skipping coronation, says Trump
Donald Trump hit out as his successor Joe Biden for skipping the coronation of King Charles.
Asked by Nigel Farage about Mr Biden’s non-attendance, Mr Trump said: “I don’t think it’s hard for him to do it physically. I think getting over here for him.
“He’s got a lot of things going on but certainly he should be here as a representative of our country.”
“I was surprised when I heard that he wasn’t coming. I would think he would be here.
“I was very surprised to see I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be here.”
