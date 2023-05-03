✕ Close Trump poses for photographers to get perfect shot as he plays golf in Scotland

Donald Trump struck an uncharacteristically modest note when discussing his prospects of winning back the presidency in 2024.

Asked by Nigel Farage on GB News how he expects a race against incumbent Joe Biden to play out, the former president said “I think we have a very good chance,” toning down the boastful style that marked his first bid for the job.

Mr Trump inteview with his populist ally was the only one he gave on a two-day trip to Scotland to open a golf course in Ayrshire bearing his name.

Elsewhere in the 30 minute chat, Mr Trump hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being “disrespectful” to the late Queen Elizabeth.

He said he was “surprised” Harry was invited to King Charles’s coronation after writing Spare, which Mr Trump called a “just horrible” book.

Mr Trump, who is planning to run again for the US presidency in 2024, has recently been dogged by legal entanglements relating to his business practices, apparent attempts to interfere in 2020 vote counting in Georgia and a historic allegation of sexual assault.