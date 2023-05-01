Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former US president Donald Trump has touched down in Scotland, declaring “it’s great to be home”, as he visits his golf courses ahead of a trip to Ireland.

Mr Trump landed in Aberdeen on Monday morning having announced he will be opening a “spectacular” second course at the Menie Estate in the north-east of the country.

He and his son Eric arrived at Aberdeen Airport at about 11.30am and were met by two pipers, a red carpet and 10-vehicle motorcade. Before getting into one of the cars waiting on the tarmac and putting his fist in the air, Mr Trump said: “It’s great to be home, this was the home of my mother.” His mother, Mary, was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to the US.

The airplane with Donald Trump on board lands in Aberdeen, Scotland on Monday morning (Getty Images)

Following his time in Scotland, Mr Trump will head to his course in Doonbeg on Ireland’s west coast.

It comes after the billionaire, who is running for the White House again in 2024 and is seen by many as the presumptive Republican nominee, said his campaign is “on his mind”, stressing that a victory for him would make America “greater than ever before”.

Former US President Donald Trump gestures to members of the media on the tarmac after disembarking "Trump Force One" at Aberdeen Airport (AFP via Getty Images)

But since leaving the White House, Mr Trump has continued to face a cloud of lawsuits and investigations, which has culminated in him becoming the first current or former US president to ever be charged with a crime.

On 30 March, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 presidential election. A few days later, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Criminal Court to a slew of criminal charges.

Mr Trump landed in Aberdeen on Monday morning having announced he will be opening a “spectacular” second course at the Menie Estate in the north-east of the country (Sky News)

“Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there,” he wrote on social media ahead of his trip.

“The golf courses and hotels are among the greatest in the world – Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen.

“Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before.”

The former US president has a number of golf courses in the country (AP)

The tycoon’s trip to Scotland comes as he also faces legal trouble in his native New York over his business practices.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump had previously spent two days at his Turnberry course while in office in 2018, meeting Theresa May and the Queen during the visit.

Asked last week if he will meet Mr Trump, who has made controversial statements about Muslims in the past, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I would find it difficult, I have to say, to meet with him without raising the significance of concerns I have of the remarks that he’s made in the past.”

Since leaving the White House, Mr Trump has continued to face a cloud of lawsuits and investigations (PA Wire)

Mr Trump is also currently facing a civil trial brought by E Jean Carroll, who has alleged she was raped by him close to 30 years ago and that he has now defamed her by denying it happened.

His attorney Joe Tacopina has been scolded by the judge due to his “argumentative, repetitive, and inappropriate” questioning of the alleged victim about why she didn’t scream during the alleged rape in a dressing room in Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store. Judge Lewis Kaplan also became impatient with the attorney and warned him about his line of questioning.

Ms Carroll will return to the stand on Monday morning when the trial continues.

More follows on this breaking news story