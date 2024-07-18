Royal news - live: Trump shooter ‘researched royal family member’ as Harry and Meghan end 64-year tradition
Thomas Matthew Crooks searched for a royal before attempting to kill the former president
The FBI has revealed that the man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump searched for a member of the royal family in the days leading up to the incident.
Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed after opening fire on the former president on Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania.
His electronic devices were subsequently seized and revealed that he had Google searched several public figures leading up to the incident, including Christopher Wray, the FBI director.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended a 64-year royal tradition by giving their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet new surnames.
The change was reflected on a new version of their website, updated this week, which says the children’s surname is Sussex and not Mountbatten-Windsor.
“It reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time,” a source told The Times.
This brings to an end a 64-year tradition introduced by Queen Elizabeth, which saw her and Prince Philip’s male line descendants take the name.
Trump shooter researched royal family member, FBI reveals
The FBI has revealed that the man who attempted to assassinate former president Donald Trump researched a member of the royal family in the days leading up to the incident.
Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, reportedly google searched an unidentified royal on one of his electronic devices, it has been revealed.
Other public figures searched on the late Crooks’s devices include Christopher Wray, the FBI director and Merrick Garland, the attorney-general.
He also had photographs of Trump and President Biden and had kept a record of scheduled appearances from Trump and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Crooks was killed after opening fire on the former president at Saturday’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Four of ten Americans against Prince Harry’s award
A new poll has found that just four of ten Americans disagree with ESPN’s decision to give Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, recently received the honour for his work with the Invictus Games, despite intense backlash over his receipt that saw tens of thousands of people sign a petition against it.
The late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary, also disagreed with the choice and said she could not understand why the award for veterans was being given to such a “controversial and divisive” individual”.
Now, a new poll by Redfield and Wilton found that only 21 percent of Americans were in favour of Harry receiving the award, while 41 percent said they “didn’t know” how they felt about it.
This left just 38 percent of the 1,500 respondents, who agreed with the decision to give the duke the honour.
The award is reserved for veterans who have made an impact through sport in a similar way to the late Pat Tillman, who gave up his professional football career to serve in the wake of 9/11.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch updated website
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have updated their website this week and notably ended a 64-year royal tradition with their children’s surnames.
They revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet have taken the surname Sussex, a noted change from the use of Mountbatten-Windsor which was given to the late Queen Elizabeth’s descendants from 1960 onwards.
The children took the surname following King Charles’s coronation in May 2023.
A source told The Times: “The reality behind the new site is very simple – it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time.
“That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”
Prince George ‘very popular’ at school
Ahead of Prince George’s 11th birthday next Monday (22 July), an insider has revealed he is “very popular” at school.
They also said that little “fuss” is made of the fact that he will one day be king.
“He’s very popular and has a lot of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is,” they told Vanity Fair.
King Charles reveals new Labour government’s plan for the UK
King Charles has outlined the plans of the new Labour government in the second King’s Speech of his reign.
“The era of politics as performance and self-interest above service is over,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said via the speech. “The fight for trust is the battle that defines our political era.”
Notable points included the government’s commitment to ending zero-hours contracts and ending conversion therapy for the LGBTQ+ community.
Prince Harry’s ‘perfect way back’ into the royal family
A royal expert has speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could win the favour of the royal family again through their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
This comes after it was claimed that King Charles is “considering” a trip to the US to see his youngest grandchildren.
“If Harry did want a way back in, he could use the excuse that despite his personal beef with King Charles, he wants his children to have a relationship with their grandfather, it would be the perfect way back wouldn’t it?” Kinsey Schofield said, as reported by the Express.
Prince George’s surprising nickname
Prince George reportedly has a very British nickname that originated in his school playground.
The eldest of the Wales children, who turns 11 next week, is reportedly known as PG by his classmates and this allegedly morphed into PG Tips after the famous British tea brand over time, the Mirror reports.
According to the outlet, those close to the young prince affectionately refer to him as just “Tips”.
Princess Anne ‘can’t remember a thing’ about horse accident
Princess Anne “can’t remember a thing” about an incident with a horse that saw her recently hospitalised.
The Princess Royal, 73, suffered a concussion and minor injuries because of the incident, which is speculated to be consistent with a kick from a horse.
On her return to public duty last week at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships, she told Helena Vega Lozano, RDA UK’s chair: “I can’t remember a single thing about it.”
Prince Harry prompted to publish ‘sensational’ new material
Prince Harry has been urged to release “sensational” new material in a paperback edition of his 2023 memoir Spare.
As reported by the Daily Mail, there is a keen interest in an updated version of the book, which caused a storm upon its release in January of last year.
This was, in part, the result of the Duke of Sussex’s drug-taking admissions, which have led to an ongoing review of his US visa application.
Queen Camilla to celebrate remainder of birthday ‘privately'
A royal insider has speculated that Queen Camilla will celebrate her 77th birthday privately after this morning’s State Opening of Parliament.
The queen consort was born Camilla Rosemary Shand on this day in 1947.
King Charles’s former butler Paul Burrell told the Express: “I think privately, the King will give her a party at Clarence House or Birkhall and they’ll have people go up to Scotland. He likes to give her jewellery. I think he’ll give her something special. He may have had something commissioned for a birthday.
“He’s very spoiling, the King, and he will make sure that all attention is on Camilla. He likes to remind her that she’s Queen. He likes to remind her that this is given by him for her service over the years to him, and this is his reward to her.”
