Security operation under way on first full day of Trump’s visit to Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major security operation is under way on the first full day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Scotland.

The President is expected to take to the greens on the golf course at the Trump Turnberry resort, which he bought back in 2014.

Ahead of that, a large number of police and military personnel have been spotted searching the grounds at the venue in South Ayrshire.

Various road closures have been put in place, with limited access for both locals and members of the media.

Mr Trump is staying at Turnberry for the start of a five-day private visit to Scotland which will see him have talks with both UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

A meeting has also been scheduled for him to talk about trade with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday.

With no talks apparently scheduled for Saturday, the President – a well-known golf enthusiast – appears to be free to play the famous Turnberry course.

However, protests have been planned, with opponents of Mr Trump expected to gather in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen later on Saturday, with the Stop Trump coalition planning what it has described as being a “festival of resistance”.

As well as visiting Trump Turnberry, Mr Trump will head to Aberdeenshire later in his visit and is expected to open a second course at his golf resort in Balmedie.

As he landed in Ayrshire on Friday, the President took questions from journalists, telling Europe to “get your act together” on immigration, which he said was “killing” the continent.

He also praised Sir Keir, who he described as a “good man”, but added that the UK Prime Minister is “slightly more liberal than I am”.

Saturday will be the first real test of Police Scotland during the visit as it looks to control the demonstrations in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, as well as any which spring up near to the president’s course.

The force has asked for support from others around the UK to bolster officer numbers, with both organisations representing senior officers and the rank-and-file claiming there is likely to be an impact on policing across the country for the duration of the visit.

Before the visit started, Mr Swinney appealed to Scots to protest “peacefully and within the law”.