Trump state visit live: US president set to arrive in London before meeting King Charles
Trump to be welcomed for historic second state visit to UK involving ceremonial welcome and state banquet
Britain is set to welcome Donald Trump for a historic second state visit this week.
The King will host the US president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle, where they will be feted with a ceremonial welcome, a 150-guest state banquet, and a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets.
The Trumps are due to arrive at the castle’s private estate on Tuesday evening, before being formally greeted by Charles, Camilla, William and Kate the following day, when the public events will begin.
Police have warned officers will be ready to respond to a potential high-threat incident in the Berkshire town, where a 24-hour-a-day policing operation will be in place, involving armed response vehicles, baton guns and ballistic helmets.
On Thursday, the president and first lady will meet with prime minister Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer at Chequers.
The trip marks Mr Trump’s second state visit to the UK – an unprecedented gesture towards a US president. He was previously feted with a state visit in 2019.
His first state visit to the UK saw thousands of people turn out on the streets in London in opposition, and protests are also expected to take place this week.
The Stop Trump Coalition are to stage a mass demonstration in central London on Wednesday, with a further protest planned near Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
Officers have access to wide range of weapons including baton guns
Officers deployed for Donald Trump’s state visit will have access to a wide range of equipment and weapons, including Tasers, baton guns which propel rubber bullets, Glock 17 sidearms, Lewis Machine & Tool rifles, and shotguns, which are used on dangerous animals.
Additionally, police officers will have access to overalls, gloves, respirators and ballistic helmets “for anything that is CBRN-related – chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear,” police sergeant and operational firearms commander Daniel Hatfield said.
“That is something which hopefully is very unlikely to happen, but if there was ever to be a firearms threat as well as CBRN, this is what we would deploy with our weapons system,” Sergeant Hatfield added.
The equipment will be kept in ARV vans, alongside a first-aid kit and ballistic protection shields, police said.
Officers prepared for high-threat incident ahead of Trump visit, police say
Police have said officers will be ready to respond to a potential high-threat incident in Windsor ahead of Donald Trump’s state visit.
The King is to host the US president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle from Tuesday to Thursday, where they will be feted with a ceremonial welcome and state banquet.
A 24-hour-a-day policing operation will be in place in the Berkshire town during the event, with a temporary order restricting the airspace from Tuesday – when the state visit rehearsal is to take place – until Thursday.
Armed officers will be patrolling the streets with Armed Response Vehicles (ARVs) ready to respond in case of increased threat, Thames Valley Police said last week during a media briefing at the force’s training centre in Sulhamstead, Berkshire.
“We have considered anything from a low to a hight-threat incident, and it’s a very comprehensive security operation as a result,” police sergeant and operational firearms commander Daniel Hatfield said.
“Every single state visit or policing operation of this nature comes with its own merits, and every operation or plan is constructed individually.”
Sergeant Hatfield added: “It’s not the first time a president of the United States has visited Windsor and relationships with our American colleagues are well forged, well practised, so it makes planning a security operation like this a lot easier.”
What are the plans for Trump's state visit, from banquet to Red Arrows flypast?
Tuesday
Lasting for three days, Mr Trump and the first lady Melania will be landing in the UK on Tuesday 16 September. They will be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting.
The president is not expected to make any public engagements on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed, instead remaining within the private Windsor Castle estate.
The following day, the couple will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, before a formal welcome by King Charles and Queen Camilla. A royal salute will be fired from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.
Wednesday
There will be a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with all four members of the royal family in attendance alongside the US president and first lady.
After visiting the State Dining Room and special US-themed display of the Royal Collection, the group will visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath.
There will later be a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets over Windsor Castle’s east lawn, followed by a traditional grand state banquet with around 150 guests.
Thursday
President Trump will meet Sir Keir at Chequers, alongside his wife, Lady Victoria. After viewing the Sir Winston Churchill archives, there will be a bilateral meeting between the two world leaders.
The pair will later attend a business reception at the site hosted by chancellor Rachel Reeves.
Sir Keir and Lady Victory will say goodbye to the Trumps at Chequers. The Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of the King, is to bid the final farewell to them to mark the end of the state visit.
Protests against Trump's state visit expected this week
Donald Trump’s first state visit to the UK saw thousands of people turn out on the streets in London in opposition, and protests are also expected to take place this week.
The Stop Trump Coalition are to stage a mass demonstration in central London on Wednesday, with a further protest planned near Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
Britain to welcome Trump for historic state visit
Britain is set to welcome Donald Trump for a historic state visit this week.
The trip marks Mr Trump’s second state visit to the UK – an unprecedented gesture towards a US president. He was previously feted with a state visit in 2019.
