Trump UK visit live: Four arrested over Epstein images on Windsor Castle after US president lands in Britain
US president hails ‘great honour’ of being hosted at Windsor Castle
Donald Trump has landed in the UK for his second state visit, after he hailed the “great honour” of being hosted by his “friend” the King.
The US president touched down at London’s Stansted Airport just after 9pm, where he was greeted by the foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, the US Ambassador, Warren Stephens, and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting to the King.
He and the first lady, Melania, will stay overnight at the US ambassador’s residence in London before travelling to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where he will be treated to a ceremonial welcome and a lavish state banquet.
Speaking as he left the White House earlier today, Mr Trump praised the King as an “elegant gentleman” and hinted at potential trade talks with the UK during his stay.
Earlier, a “very high threat level” was declared at Windsor Castle before the controversial trip, with two men having been arrested for breaching airspace conditions. Also Tuesday, four were arrested after giant images of Trump and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the castle.
Demonstrators from the Stop Trump Coalition took to Windsor high street on Tuesday evening, which will be followed by a march through central London on Wednesday.
Protesters sound off on anger over Trump UK visit
Donald Trump’s visit to the UK has already generated protests, even though it has barely gotten underway.
Several dozen anti-Trump activists gathered in Windsor on Tuesday evening, ahead of the US president’s visitor to Windsor Castle tomorrow.
“I am beyond disappointed," Michelle, 32, told AFP. "Donald Trump as a person is... fuelling a lot of the far-right protests that we're already having here.
"It's a humongous problem.”
“We are deeply unhappy with our prime minister, Keir Starmer, humiliating us by rolling out the red carpet for this far-right president who has slapped tariffs on our economy,” Seema Syeda, a member of the Stop Trump Coalition, told NPR.
In scathing op-ed, Sadiq Khan accuses Trump of inflaming global right-wing politics
As the UK rolls out the red carpet for Donald Trump during his state visit, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has voiced some pointed opinions upon the arrival of the US president.
Referring to the recent “Unite the Kingdom” march in London organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, Khan accused “President Donald Trump and his coterie” of having “perhaps done the most to fan the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world in recent years” in an op-ed in The Guardian.
Khan added that while he understood the need to retain strong US-UK ties, the longstanding alliance sometimes “means being a critical friend and speaking truth to power – and being clear that we reject the politics of fear and division.”
The mayor urged leaders to show Trump why the US must back Ukraine, stop “tariff wars that are tearing global trade apart,” and “end Israel’s horrific onslaught on Gaza.”
Four arrested after Trump and Epstein images projected onto Windsor Castle
Four people were arrested on Tuesday over the projection of images of Donald Trump alongside sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle, where the US president is set to be hosted by King Charles during his state visit to Britain.
Trump arrived late on Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit, and will be greeted by Charles on Wednesday for a day of pomp at Windsor Castle, about 25 miles west of London.
Earlier on Tuesday, protesters unfurled a massive banner featuring a photograph of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle, and later projected several images of the two onto one of the castle's towers.
The police said in a statement four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following an "unauthorised projection" at Windsor Castle, which they described as a "public stunt".
The four remain in custody.
Climate protesters disrupt Republican gala in Windsor for Trump visit
Climate protesters have interrupted a gala dinner for Republicans in Windsor celebrating Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.
Campaigners from Fossil Free London shouted “how many will you kill if you drill, baby, drill” – mocking one of the US president’s famous sayings – and held up banners reading “oily money kills” as drums were beaten.
Male guests appeared to force the demonstrators out of the dining hall – bedecked with formal framed portraits - amid shouting.
Two men carried out a demonstrator by his hands and feet. Other guests started filming the disruption on their mobile phones.
Jane Dalton and David Maddox have the story.
Trumps keeps focus on domestic issues even after touching down in UK
Donald Trump arrived in the UK on Tuesday evening to kick off his state visit, but the US president has largely kept the focus on American issues since he touched down.
Other than a few brief comments about his admiration for the UK to waiting reporters, the Republican spent the night sounding off on a variety of US-centric news stories.
On his Truth Social platform, he posted about the recent elevation of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral primary, his feud with California Governor Gavin Newsom, and a sprawling lawsuit the US president has launched against The New York Times.
Trump told to back Reform UK
The chairman of Republicans Overseas UK has called on US President Donald Trump to end the Republican Party’s 100-year-old partnership with the Conservative Party and instead endorse Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
Greg Swenson told the PA news agency ahead of a reception and dinner at the Windsor Guildhall that he tried to “give my best advice to the Tories”.
“I think the only way we can replicate what’s happened in America with fixing illegal migration, fixing the energy crisis, fixing cost of living, and also fixing the censorship crisis, is something like the Maga (Make America Great Again) movement and the Maga invasion, which is Reform, or parties that are similar to it,” Mr Swenson told the PA news agency.
He added: “I do think it’s time for a Maga movement here – make Britain great again – and that can’t be done well, so far, it hasn’t been really executed by the Tories.”
Sam Kiley: What’s at stake as Starmer babysits Trump through state visit
Key details of UK-US Tech Prosperity deal as Trump visit gets underway
Donald Trump’s ongoing trip to the UK will include plenty of symbolic pomp and circumstance, but the state visit also comes alongside a newly announced transatlantic “Tech Prosperity Deal” meant to ramp up tech development across both countries.
The pact, described by officials on Tuesday, is meant to foster the development of key technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear energy.
The deal will see top American tech firms like Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google, and OpenAI commit to £31 billion in investments in the UK tech sector, including by supporting data centres and AI start-ups.
The agreement is also meant to foster “joint research schemes” and will see US companies joining British firm Nscale to build out infrastructure in a new “AI Growth Zone” in the North East.
“This Tech Prosperity Deal marks a generational step change in our relationship with the US, shaping the futures of millions of people on both sides of the Atlantic, and delivering growth, security and opportunity up and down the country,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.
The accord also means the deployment of 120,000 “advanced GPUs” from NVIDIA in the UK economy, marking its “biggest ever rollout in Europe to date,” according to officials.
Trump expresses 'love' for UK ahead of visit with 'long time' friend King Charles
Donald Trump praised the UK and King Charles late Tuesday as the US president arrived to the US ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park, ahead of his visit tomorrow to Windsor Castle.
“I love it. I love Turnberry,” Trump said of the UK, mentioning the site of one of his golf clubs. “I love Aberdeen. I have a lot of things here that — they warm my heart, I want to tell you. It's a very special place. It's a great place."
The Republican also offered praise for King Charles.
“We are going yo see him tomorrow,” Trump said. “He’s been a friend of mine for a long time. And everybody respects him; and they love him.”
Campaign group Led By Donkeys appears to claim Trump projection on Windsor Castle
The activist group Led By Donkeys may be responsible for a series of mocking images of Donald Trump projected on Tuesday night onto Windsor Castle, marking the arrival of the US president for a much-watched state visit, according to news reports.
The projections included videos and pictures of Trump and his former associate Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased sex offender and financier.
“Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle,” the group wrote on its Instagram on Tuesday night, along with a photo of one of the projections.
Four were arrested over the projections on suspicions of malicious communications, according to Thames Valley police.
