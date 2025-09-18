Trump UK visit live: President hails ‘priceless and eternal’ US-British bond at lavish state banquet with King
Some 160 guests join US president for an extravagant banquet at Windsor Castle
The King and Donald Trump have hailed the “special relationship” between the US and UK, as they delivered speeches at a glittering state banquet.
Some 160 guests - including senior royals, politicians and business leaders - have joined the US president for an extravagant feast at Windsor Castle.
The King began the banquet by celebrating the UK’s “enduring bond” with the US, before Mr Trump called his visit one of the “greatest honours” of his life.
He said: “The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal.”
He and the first lady, Melania Trump, received a personal greeting from Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales when they arrived on Wednesday.
Just over 20 miles away, thousands turned out to protest the visit at a march organised by the Stop Trump Coalition in London. The group says it is “protesting against this undeserved state visit to make sure the world knows this is not done in our name”.
On Thursday, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to use the visit to bolster the UK’s “special relationship” the US with diplomatic talks at Chequers.
What’s planned today
Donald Trump meets prime minister Keir Starmer on Thursday in the centrepiece of the US president’s second state visit to Britain.
The two leaders are set to unveil a £150bn ($205bn) US investment package in the UK, spanning technology, energy and life sciences – a move both sides hope will reinvigorate the “special relationship.”
The day follows a glittering Wednesday programme of royal carriage rides and a state banquet with King Charles.
Today’s focus shifts to hard diplomacy and economic ties, with major announcements including a technology pact involving Microsoft, Nvidia, Google and OpenAI, worth £31bn ($42bn).
Later, Trump and Starmer will hold a joint press conference – a potential flashpoint, with questions expected on their links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Starmer last week sacked Peter Mandelson as US ambassador over his connections to Epstein, while Trump’s own past ties have also drawn scrutiny.
Starmer, grappling with domestic challenges, will seek to project a positive international narrative and stress cooperation on global issues.
Trump, meanwhile, is keen to highlight the value of close ties with London as he tries to centre his state visit on global affairs rather than US politics.
The prime minister has accepted that hopes of securing further reductions on US steel and aluminium tariffs have faded, with officials playing down the likelihood of progress.
Instead, Starmer will point to Britain’s growing role as a magnet for US investment, particularly in financial services, technology and energy.
At Chequers today, top of his agenda is an appeal for the US president to step up pressure on Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
In pictures: Royals, politicians, and CEOs attend grand banquet
British PM to recognise Palestinian state ‘after Trump state visit’
Prime minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce recognition of a Palestinian state this weekend, once Donald Trump concludes his state visit to Britain, according to The Times.
Starmer has previously said he would move on recognition ahead of the UN general assembly in New York this month if Israel failed to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. High-level meetings at the UN begin on 23 September.
The Labour leader is understood to have delayed any formal announcement until after Trump departs, to avoid the issue overshadowing their planned joint press conference at Chequers on Thursday.
Starmer first floated recognition in July under pressure from Labour MPs concerned about conditions in Gaza.
At the time, he made it clear the step was conditional – saying he would refrain if Israel committed to a ceasefire, a long-term two-state solution, and allowed aid to flow through the UN.
The move has already set Starmer at odds with Washington, which remains opposed to recognition. But other countries – including France, Australia and Canada – are preparing to take the same step at the UN gathering later this month.
Trump hails UK–US bond at Windsor banquet: ‘Two notes in one chord’
President Donald Trump paid a glowing tribute to the UK–US relationship during a state banquet at Windsor Castle, declaring that the word “special does not begin to do it justice”.
The US leader praised the King as a “very, very special man” and singled out both the Prince and Princess of Wales for warm mentions.
Trump described the two nations as “two verses of the same poem… meant to be played together”, calling the alliance “priceless and eternal”.
"Today, however, we celebrate a relationship between our two countries that surely neither Washington nor King George III could possibly have imagined.
"The ocean may still divide us, but in so many ways we are now the closest of kin."
The King, in turn, spoke of the “enduring bond” between the two nations, highlighting their transformation from historic enemies into “the closest of kin”, while also stressing his long-held concerns about the environment.
The lavish evening, attended by figures such as Rupert Murdoch and golf legend Sir Nick Faldo, capped a day of military pageantry and royal welcomes for Trump’s second state visit to Britain.
Outside, thousands marched in London in protest, some reviving the Trump baby blimp from 2019.
Starmer to host Trump at Chequers amid £150bn US investment pledge
Sir Keir Starmer is set to host Donald Trump at Chequers this afternoon as the US president continues his second state visit to Britain.
The two leaders will be accompanied by leading technology CEOs, who are expected to take part in announcements of new tech partnerships, a US official said.
The prime minister is seeking to spotlight a promised £150bn wave of American investment and a new UK–US “technology prosperity deal” focused on AI, even as questions swirl over what concessions Washington may expect in return.
Talks on reducing steel tariffs appear to have stalled.
Today’s joint press conference is shaping up as the most high-risk moment of the visit, with potential clashes on Middle East policy and questions about both governments’ links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump was guest of honour at a Windsor Castle banquet last night, attended by the King and leading US tech chiefs including Sam Altman, Tim Cook and Jensen Huang.
Preview: Trump to meet with Starmer
US President Donald Trump is set to meet with Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers on Thursday.
The pair will view the Sir Winston Churchill archives before holding a bilateral meeting. Afterward, they’re expected to hold a press conference.
