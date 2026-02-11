Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King, the Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have opened up on their shock and sadness at the attack on Tumbler Ridge secondary school in Canada.

The shootings, which took place at the school and a nearby home in British Columbia on Tuesday, were one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history.

Nine people were killed and at least 25 were injured in the incident.

The suspect’s body was found at the school with an apparent self-inflicted injury, taking the death total to 10.

Charles, who is King of Canada, along with Camilla, William and Kate, shared their deepest condolences with those affected.

The senior royals added that they “stand in solidarity” with all Canadians in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Police had described the attacker as a “female in a dress with brown hair” in an active shooter alert sent to the community.

Six victims were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and a seventh died on the way to hospital. Two more people were found dead in a home nearby.

The King said in a written message that he and Camilla could “only begin to imagine the appalling shadow that has now descended across Tumbler Ridge”.

He described the tragedy as a “senseless act of brutal violence”.

“My wife and I were profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the most dreadful attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia,” the monarch said.

“We can only express our deepest possible sympathy to the families who are grieving the unimaginable loss of their loved ones and those still awaiting news from hospital.

“In such a closely connected town, every child’s name will be known and every family will be a neighbour.

“We can only begin to imagine the appalling shadow that has now descended across Tumbler Ridge and our hearts go out to all those whose lives have been so shattered by this senseless act of brutal violence.

“I very much wish to thank the town’s police and staff at the health centre for their courage as first responders, and all those across British Columbia who have helped in every way they have.

“In sending our most heartfelt condolences, my wife and I stand in solidarity with the people of Tumbler Ridge and all Canadians as they seek understanding, healing and strength.”

The message was signed Charles R.

The prince and princess echoed the King’s words shortly afterwards, saying in a personal message posted on social media: “We stand with all Canadians following this morning’s appalling tragedy.

“Our hearts are with the entire Tumbler Ridge community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends affected by this devastating loss.

“We are so thankful for the courage shown by the students, staff, and emergency responders who acted with selflessness in the face of such violence.”

Their message was signed “W&C”.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney said he was “devastated” by the shooting, adding that he joined Canadians in grieving with those “whose lives have been changed irreversibly today”.

The town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, is more than 600 miles north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta.

Tuesday’s shootings were Canada’s deadliest since 2020, when a gunman posing as a Mountie in Nova Scotia killed 22 people in a shooting and fire-setting rampage.

It stands among the country’s deadliest school shootings, second only to the 1989 massacre at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique, in which 14 women were murdered in an anti-feminist attack.