Two bodies found in search for survivors after tugboat sinks in Greenock

Two bodies have been recovered from the water where a tugboat overturned off Greenock in Inverclyde.

Divers involved in the underwater search for two crew members pulled the bodies from the water on Saturday – a day after the boat capsized in the Firth of Clyde, prompting a major search and rescue effort.

In a statement, Police Scotland said the bodies were recovered at around 1.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

A police tent is erected quayside after a tugboat sank at the Custom House Quay (PA)

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the next of kin of both crew members who had been reported missing have been made aware,” it added.

Responding to the news, chief inspector Damian Kane, the local area commander, said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men at this difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support as searches were ongoing and as we continue to carry out our enquiries.”

Police Scotland, the coastguard and RNLI had all been called out to the scene after the boat went under the water at the Custom House Quay.

HM Coastguard and a police helicopter and dive and marine unit continued searches until about 8pm on Friday. Operations resumed again on Saturday, with divers later recovering two bodies.

Two people were understood to have been on the boat when it capsized (PA)

Rescue teams from nearby Helensburgh and Greenock, alongside a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, were scrambled last night, a coastguard spokesperson said.

The spokesman added: “Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MoD Police vessel.”

On Friday, West Scotland MSP Neil Bibby tweeted: “Very concerning news about the distressing accident off Greenock.

“My thoughts are with the crew, their families and the rescue team at this worrying time.”