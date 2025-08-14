Students accepted on UK degree courses reaches record high – Ucas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has risen to a record high year, Ucas figures show.

A total of 439,180 applicants have gained a place at university or college – up 3.1% on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service.

Ucas said it is the highest number of placed students on results day on record.

Overall, 82% of UK 18-year-old applicants awaiting a decision on results day secured their first choice – which was the same proportion as last year.

For 18-year-olds in the UK, 255,130 applicants have been accepted onto a university or college course – up 4.7% on last year.

The number of international students who have been accepted on to undergraduate courses has risen by 2.9% – from 51,170 last year to 52,640.

Accepted applicants from China (12,380) are up 13% compared with last year.

Jo Saxton, chief executive of Ucas, said: “This year’s students were just thirteen when the pandemic hit, and their secondary schooling was turned upside down.

“It’s great to see these applicants securing a university place in record numbers, seeking more education and investing in their futures.

“I am equally delighted to see how universities across the country have responded to their ambition.

“For any student who didn’t quite get the grades they were hoping for, or even those still yet to apply, there are plenty of options in clearing with around 27,000 available courses.

“Ucas experts are also available on the phones, on social media and on the Ucas website, to help all those deciding on the next step that’s right for them.”