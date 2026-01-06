Every UK bank holiday to add to your calendar in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As people start returning to the office in 2026 after a well-deserved Christmas break, it’s only natural that one question is on everyone’s mind: when is the next bank holiday?

Last year saw record-breaking temperatures during the August bank holiday, with a scorching 29.1C recorded in the village of Hawarden in Flintshire. Many also hoped the government would issue an extra bank holiday when the Lionesses won the Euros in the summer. Although we didn’t get to enjoy that extra day off, the trophy-hoarding squad received a warm welcome with a reception at Downing Street.

This year will see a number of other events, as the men’s football World Cup goes to the United States, while the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are set to take place jointly between the city of Milan and the town of Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Alps.

It looks unlikely that the UK will see an extra bank holiday, after Brits received a day off in 2023 for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony which took place at Westminster Abbey, but there remain plenty of dates that can go in the diary.

Brits are unlikely to receive an extra bank holiday in 2026 but there's still plenty of opportunities for a well-deserved day off ( Getty Images )

When is the next bank holiday?

Northern Ireland will experience a bank holiday on 17 March for St Patrick’s Day, while the rest of the United Kingdom will get a day off for Good Friday on 3 April.

Here’s a complete list of this year’s confirmed bank holiday dates across the United Kingdom.

England and Wales

Friday, 3 April - Good Friday

Monday, 6 April - Easter Monday

Monday, 4 May - Early May bank holiday

Monday, 25 May - Spring bank holiday

Monday, 31 August - Summer bank holiday

Friday, 25 December - Christmas Day

Monday, 28 December - Boxing Day (substitute day)

Scotland

Friday, 3 April - Good Friday

Monday, 4 May - Early May bank holiday

Monday, 25 May - Spring bank holiday

Monday, 3 August - Summer bank holiday

Monday, 30 November - St Andrew’s Day

Friday, 25 December - Christmas Day

Monday, 28 December - Boxing Day (substitute day)

Northern Ireland