Energy news – live: Government ‘not nanny-state’, minister says amid blackout fears
UK to face three-hour long power cuts this winter
The government will not tell people to reduce energy usage because it is “not a nanny-state” but refuses to rule out rationing, the climate minister has said.
On the prime minister’s decision to avoid a public information energy-saving campaign, Graham Stuart said the government is “hesitant to tell people what they should do”.
Underlining that the government is not a “nanny-state,” Mr Stuart explained: “What we are prepared to do is talk to the big energy users and talk to consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for reducing energy at the peak times.
“The danger is if you had a sort of general ‘use less energy’ message that the wrong lessons would be taken on board by people.”
It comes as British households face rolling three-hour long blackouts if gas imports fall short of demand this winter, National Grid has warned.
Russia’s war has created “unprecedented turmoil and volatility” in energy markets, the company said on Thursday, adding that pre-planned power cuts may be necessary to give power plants priority.
New gas and oil exploration ‘good for environment', climate minister says
A new licensing round for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea will be “good for the environment”, climate minister Graham Stuart has said.
The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) will begin the 33rd round of offshore licences, with the UK Government arguing increasing production will boost the economy and energy security.
“Our development is not going to affect our usage,” Mr Stuart said, “I know it sounds contradictory - but it’s actually good for the environment.”
But Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay said: “We can only hope to hold global warming to under 1.5C degrees if we leave fossil fuels in the ground.
“The Government’s claim that burning ever more fossil fuels from the North Sea will help the UK meet its international obligations to become net-zero by 2050 has no connection to reality - we truly have stepped through the looking glass.”
The Green Party also said any new production, even if fast-tracked, would not be available for years and so would not help to address the current crisis.
Nicola Sturgeon says UK government is ‘undermining energy security'
Nicola Sturgeon has said she is concerned the UK government is “undermining energy security” in the long-term.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: “I worry right now that what we’re hearing from the UK government is just a continuation of their haphazard planning about energy and in the long-term what they’re doing is undermining energy security rather than strengthening it.”
Truss’s decision to rule out energy-saving campaign is ‘dogmatic and dangerous'
On the prime minister’s decision to rule out an energy-saving campaign, Will Hodson, consumer champion and founder of How To Save It commented: “Blocking a campaign that encourages households to use less energy is dogmatic and dangerous.
“Given the government has put the taxpayer on the hook for every unit of energy used in the country, they have a duty to help us use less. This abdication of responsibility will undoubtedly increase the likelihood of blackouts.
“The simple truth is that using less energy is also the best way for households to lower their bills. I would urge the prime minister to rethink her strategy and be honest with the British people about the situation we are in.”
What are energy blackouts and why might they happen this winter?
Households could face blackouts for up to three hours at a time this winter if gas power plants are not able to keep running due to the energy crisis, the National Grid has warned.
Though the it is unlikely, this year could see the first planned blackouts, which the grid calls “rota load shedding,” since the 1970s.
But prime minister Liz Truss has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign, as she is “ideologically opposed” to an “interventionist” approach, according to The Times.
Watch here:
Government not advising people to reduce energy usage
The government is not telling people to reduce overall energy consumption, a minister has said, but he refused to rule out rationing.
Climate minister Graham Stuart said rather than looking at reducing overall use, the government is supporting the energy regulator to devise solutions to provide incentives for businesses and consumers to potentially cut peak-time energy demand if needed.
During a series of broadcast interviews on Friday, he said the UK’s energy security is “pretty strong”, and he noted National Grid said blackouts this winter are an “unlikely” scenario.
Mr Stuart also said he does not recognise a report in The Times which claimed Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg signed off on a £15 million public information campaign about using less energy this winter only for the plan to be ruled out by Prime Minister Liz Truss.
“I don’t recognise that. We are in an iterative process of policy development and ideas, and we come to a conclusion,” Mr Stuart told Sky News.
“The idea there was some highly developed campaign... passionately devoted to and Number 10 nixed it, I don’t recognise that.”
Government ‘does not expect’ blackouts to happen, climate minister says
Climate minister Graham Stuart has said the government “does not expect” blackouts to occur but are planning for “all eventualities”.
It comes National Grid has warned the UK could face three-hour long blackouts this winter if gas imports fall short.
Nicola Sturgeon asks Scottish people to be ‘sensible about their energy usage'
First minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked Scottish people to be “sensible about their energy usage” this winter and said new oil and gas exploration should not happen on the whims of UK government ministers.
Ms Sturgeon told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There is real concern to people about energy supplies over the winter period.
“We are seeing a lack of planning and basic communication from the UK government. That’s particularly galling in a Scottish context because we are a net exporter of electricity. We generate sufficient renewable electricity to cover almost all of our domestic needs.
“We are part of the GB grid so we’re reliant on the UK government taking good decisions itself. I think there needs to be, a bit like during Covid, candid explanations to people about the challenges we’re facing, good advice to people about what we’re asking them to do.”
She also said: “Any consent for new (oil and gas) exploration should not happen without the most stringent climate compatibility checks.”
She added that it would not happen in an independent Scotland “without stringent compatibility checks. Not with Jacob Rees-Mogg waking up in the morning and deciding it’s the right thing to do”.
Ms Sturgeon said: “My objection to the UK government’s approach is the haphazard approach to it which is undermining energy security. The route to energy security is renewable energy.”
6 ways to light your home during a blackout
A shortage of gas, which generated 40 per cent of UK electricity last year, could result in three-hour blackouts to conserve supplies for heating homes and buildings.
So how can you keep your home light in the event of a blackout? Here’s everything you need to know:
6 ways to light your home during a blackout
Households across the UK could face power cuts this winter
Government working with Ofgem and National Grid to reduce energy use, climate minister says
The government is supporting Ofgem to develop ways for business and consumers to reduce energy use at peak times, climate minister Graham Stuart said.
He told LBC: “We’ve worked with Ofgem and National Grid and others to make sure we’ve got the maximum flex we can, in the very unlikely scenario there was a supply shortage.
“And that’s why coming up with... we’ve worked with them, they’re talking to the big gas users and the commercial sector about a voluntary scheme there where they might, you know, be paid to reduce their demand at peak moments.
“Because for us it’s all about the peak, it’s about meeting these peaks rather than the kind of overall usage in terms of security of supply, and likewise using the smart meter technology that’s been installed in many homes to allow people to, again voluntarily, reduce their usage and get rewarded for doing so.”
Asked how rewards would work, he said: “That is being led by Ofgem, and I’m not personally responsible for the means in which that’s delivered so I don’t quite know, but we’re supporting them to come up with practical schemes that allow that to happen.”
Climate minister says ‘we’re not a nanny-state government'
Climate minister Graham Stuart has said “we’re not a nanny-state government” and outlined why a general message to use less energy would “probably make no difference”.
Speaking to LBC and asked why the Prime Minister might be opposed to a public information campaign on reducing energy consumption, Mr Stuart said: “Technically, a general campaign about reducing energy would probably make no difference to our energy security. So, that would be a good reason not to do it.
“We’re also hesitant to tell people what they should do when we’re not a nanny-state government. What we are prepared to do is talk to the big energy users and talk to consumers with smart technology about rewarding them for reducing energy at the peak times.
“The danger is if you had a sort of general ‘use less energy’ message that the wrong lessons would be taken on board by people.”
