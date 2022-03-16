UK Covid-19 cases have risen up by more than half a million in the last seven days as infections continue to soar across the country.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed that 516,289 cases and 744 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been reported in the last seven days, as of Wednesday 16 March.

On Tuesday, there were 492,103 cases and 714 deaths reported over the previous seven days.

This is an increase of 49.2 per cent in cases since last week, but a 4.4 per cent reduction in the number of deaths.

The new variant, dubbed ‘Stealth Omicron’, is thought to be responsible for around 57 per cent of current cases in England.

Stealth Omicron is a subvariant of the Omicron variant and scientists fear it to be more transmissable.