UK braces for more heavy rain as over 80 flood warnings issued

More than 80 flood warnings are currently in effect across the UK as persistent rainfall continues to drench the nation.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued 91 flood warnings, predominantly concentrated across southern and south-western England, alongside the East and West Midlands.

Additionally, 261 flood alerts, indicating that flooding is possible, are in place across much of England. Natural Resources Wales has also issued 11 flood alerts.

The severe conditions have prompted specific warnings, with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service stating: "Due to heavy prolonged rainfall today the local levels at River Dene have risen to a state where flooding is imminent."

open image in gallery Flood waters cover a road near Harbridge, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Met Office confirmed on Thursday that south-west England and South Wales have experienced rain every day this year.

Both regions have endured a significantly wetter January than average, recording 50 per cent more rainfall than usual.

Forecasters predict blustery showers for southern coastlines in the south-west on Saturday, with heavy showers also expected in South Wales.

Sunday will bring a mix of showers and some sunshine, but more wet and windy weather is anticipated to move in from the west at the start of next week.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin commented on the recent conditions, noting: "Friday’s been a very soggy day across a good chunk of the country, cold wind continuing to feed in the cloud and the moisture across north-east England and eastern Scotland."

The fresh threat of torrential rain comes after the recent Storm Chandra that affected multiple regions in the UK.

Storm Chandra brought record-breaking rainfall across a number of UK sites, especially on 26 January, with Katesbridge in County Down seeing a staggering 100.8mm of rain, far surpassing the previous site record of 38.2mm from 2005.

Dunkeswell Aerodrome in Devon reached 52.8mm, while Hurn in Dorset, Cardinham in Cornwall, and Plymouth Mountbatten in Devon all exceeded their previous daily records.