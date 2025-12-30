Stormont’s top challenge is ‘severe underfunding of public services’ – O’Neill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Stormont Assembly’s greatest challenge is the “severe underfunding of public services”, the First Minister has said.

Michelle O’Neill conceded that relations within the Executive, comprised of four different political parties, are “difficult and complex” but insisted the “greatest challenge is the severe underfunding of our public services”.

She accused the Labour Government of not keeping its promise of a “new dawn”, and instead “continuing along a similar path” as the Conservatives, and reiterated her call for a border poll.

A Government spokesperson said it is providing “record funding to the Northern Ireland Executive, including £19.3 billion per year on average through to 2028-29”.

In his New Year message, DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Northern Ireland “stands at a juncture” and urged the choosing of “common sense over ideology”.

Mr Robinson said: “The Democratic Unionist Party is unashamedly focused on making Northern Ireland work … that is where government effort should be directed, not towards performative politics or endless divisive border poll agitation with a random date that has moved from 2016 to 2030 to 2036 like the proverbial goalposts.”

Recent months saw the Northern Ireland Executive struggle to find the cash to deliver pay parity with colleagues in the rest of the UK for healthcare workers, teachers and police staff.

There have also been spats between Sinn Fein and DUP ministers, particularly around funding allocations.

But in her New Year message, Ms O’Neill said London will “never prioritise the interests of the people of the north of Ireland”, and called for constitutional change.

Almost two years on from the restoration of the Assembly and re-establishment of the Executive made up of ministers from Sinn Fein, the DUP, UUP and Alliance, Ms O’Neill said the “often conflicting political positions are difficult and complex”.

“It has undoubtedly been challenging but when ministers work together constructively there has been real progress made,” she said.

“The greatest challenge that we face collectively is, of course, the severe underfunding of our public services.

“When the British Labour Party came to power in 2024, they promised a new dawn after years of Tory cuts and austerity. Yet with a continuing cost-of-living crisis and a recent budget that failed to support workers, families and businesses in a meaningful way, Labour has continued along a similar path to the Tories.

“Austerity, cuts and stealth tax increases are all measures that hit those with the lowest incomes, rather than taxing the wealthy. That is a wrong.

“The reality is London has never and will never prioritise the interests of the people of the north of Ireland.

“Only where we can make our own decisions on this island will we be able to build sustainable public services.”

Ms O’Neill urged the British and Irish governments to engage in preparations for constitutional change now.

“Sinn Fein has called for a referendum by 2030, and I will continue to press that case,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms O’Neill hailed 2026 as “promising to be an exciting year”.

“Belfast will host Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann, a significant moment for Irish culture and language, building on the historic appointment of the North’s first Commissioner for the Irish Language in October,” she said.

“There is an Irish saying: Tus maith leath na hoibre – a good start is half the work.

“Let us make a strong start to 2026. The future is ours to shape and, by working together, we can make it a brighter one.”

Mr Robinson said his party’s focus is “on the people who rely on functioning public services and a stable economy”.

“Northern Ireland deserves leadership committed to improving this place, not running it down,” he said.

“We will also continue to challenge those who seek to undermine the very foundations of devolution.

“Cross-community consent is not an inconvenience to be brushed aside when it becomes awkward. It is a safeguard that protects stability and inclusion.

“In a world that is becoming more unstable and uncertain, Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom matters more than ever. It provides security and stability. Our future is best protected by serious leadership rooted in reality, not by gestures or grandstanding.

“My hope for 2026 is a change of direction, towards realism over radicalism and politics grounded firmly in common sense.”

A UK Government spokesperson responded to Ms O’Neill’s comments, saying: “This Government is providing record funding to the Northern Ireland Executive, including £19.3 billion per year on average through to 2028-29. In addition, the recent autumn Budget confirmed an extra £370 million for the Executive through the Barnett formula.

“This means Northern Ireland will continue to receive at least 24% more per person than equivalent UK Government spending in England.

“It is for the Northern Ireland Executive to determine how this funding is spent.

“In addition, the Government is committed to supporting economic growth and investment in Northern Ireland, including through the four city deals, new defence and industrial strategy investment, and the new Local Growth Fund.”