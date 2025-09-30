UK Government ‘in discussion’ with Irish administration over digital ID scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Government is “in discussion” with the Irish Government over a proposed digital ID scheme.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced last week that the new ID system would be introduced by 2029, and would be mandatory for people working in the UK.

The scheme, dubbed the “Brit-card”, has been universally opposed by political parties in Northern Ireland, with DUP leader Gavin Robinson describing it as the “wrong approach”, while Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said it was “ludicrous”.

It is expected to be subject to consultation and may require legislation.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the proposed scheme was the “way of the future” and said London was working with Dublin to make it operable in Northern Ireland in terms of people who crossed the border to work.

“People in Northern Ireland at the moment already have to provide documentation if they are seeking a new job,” he told the BBC.

“At the moment, it could be a British passport, an Irish passport, it could be a settled status if they’re EU citizens, it could be a biometric residence permit.

“This is the way of the future, I think everybody recognises… it’s going to make it easier for people to access services.

“There’ll be a consultation, and we will ensure that the Good Friday Agreement is upheld in letter and spirit, and the Common Travel Area because, of course, I understand that people in Northern Ireland under the Good Friday Agreement, can identify as British or Irish or both.”

Mr Benn added: “We will need to talk to the Irish Government. We’ve already started those discussions about how we’re going to operate this in practice.

“We will find a way of making this work but it is the future and it will also help to combat illegal migration.

“We will find a way forward through the consultation, and I would invite people to come and contribute.”