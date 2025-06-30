Amber heat health alert extended further across England
Temperatures are expected to reach 34C in some parts of the UK
Amber heat health alerts have been extended further across several parts of England as the UK heatwave intensifies.
Amber alerts are now in place until 9am on Wednesday for the West Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, the east of England, the South East, the South West and London, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office.
Previously the alert had covered London, the East Midlands, the South East and the east of England only, and it was in place until 6pm tomorrow.
Alerts provide an early warning system to authorities and the public to show when temperatures may hit dangerous levels. They are colour coded from green (no alert), yellow, amber to red.
Temperatures are set to soar to 34C in London and south-east England, while temperatures are expected to climb above 30C across other parts of England, including Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge.
Monday is set to be one of the hottest June days ever, as temperatures have only surpassed 34C in three years since 1960. The hottest June day so far was 35.6C, which was recorded on 28 June 1976.
“These high temperatures and humid conditions will be quite uncomfortable for those working outside as well as people leaving Glastonbury and attending the start of Wimbledon and other outdoor events. Stay hydrated and try to keep out of the sun during the hottest part of the day,” Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said, adding that peak heat is expected on Tuesday in the South East.
“It won’t be hot everywhere, with a marked difference in north-western parts of the UK.”
London is at risk of wildfires, and health and social care services across England are expected to be impacted significantly.
“As the weather has been so dry, it only takes a few sparks to lead to a fire spreading rapidly,” London's fire chief Thomas Goodall said, adding that firefighters have already been called to 14 wildfires in London this year.
It is also provisionally the hottest start to Wimbledon on record, with 29.7C being recorded at the nearby Kew Gardens, the Met Office said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments