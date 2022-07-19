UK workers see biggest drop in regular pay since records began

Britons have seen regular pay fall by nearly 3 per cent - the largest decrease since records began.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) have released their latest assessment on average weekly earnings as the UK grapples with soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis.

It found regular pay - which excludes bonuses - had fallen by 2.8 per cent between March and May this year when taking inflation into account.

This was the biggest drop since records began two decades ago.

Total pay - which includes bonuses - saw a drop in real terms, going down by 0.9 per cent between the same months.

Before taking into account the rocketing price of goods and services, regular pay went up by 4.3 per cent and total pay by 6.2 per cent.

“Following recent increases in inflation, pay is now clearly falling in real terms both including and excluding bonuses,” David Freeman, the head of labour market and household statistics at the ONS, said.

“Excluding bonuses, real pay is now dropping faster that at any time since records began in 2001.”

