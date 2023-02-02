Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1675324546

Interest rates - live: Bank of England set to raise rates as ‘shallow’ recession looms

Rates could peak at 4.5 per cent or 4.25 per cent next month

Emily Atkinson,Matt Mathers
Thursday 02 February 2023 07:55
Comments
UK economy set to shrink in 2023 in weakest performance among G7, IMF warns

Interest rates are expected to be raised by the Bank of England for the tenth time in a row on Thursday.

But some experts think the Bank is heading towards the end of its cycle of rate hikes, bringing some potential relief to strained borrowers.

Markets expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates to 4 per cent, from the current rate of 3.5 per cent.

The decision comes after Bank governor Andrew Bailey provided some optimism for the future of the UK economy as he insisted the country has turned a corner on rising inflation.

He said earlier this month that while Britain still faces a recession, it could be “shallower” than previously expected, indicating a less severe downturn.

It comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted the UK would be the only major economy to plunge into recession this year, with the economy set to contract by 0.3 per cent.

Recommended

1675286309

Interest rates set to rise again as Bank of England braces for ‘shallow’ recession

The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates higher on Thursday for the 10th time in a row.

But some experts think the Bank is heading towards the end of its cycle of rate hikes, bringing some potential relief to strained borrowers.

Markets expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates to 4 per cent on Thursday, from the current rate of 3.5 per cent.

Interest rates set to rise again as Bank of England braces for ‘shallow’ recession

Decision on Thursday would be the 10th time in a row that policymakers have opted for an increase

Emily Atkinson1 February 2023 21:18
1675324546

How is the pound performing ahead of expected hike?

The FTSE 100 closed down again on Wednesday as it continued a recent retreat from its four-year highs in mid-January.

The index fell by 10.59 points, ending the day at 7,761.11, a drop of a little over 0.1% which was influenced by pharma giant AstraZeneca and some of the biggest mining companies in the world.

The falls came as traders look towards interest rates decisions from the US Federal Reserve, and the Bank of England, which reports at midday on Thursday.

More below:

FTSE in the red ahead of Bank rates decision

AstraZeneca and mining companies Anglo American and Rio Tinto were close to the bottom of London’s biggest index.

Matt Mathers2 February 2023 07:55
1675323889

Housing markets continue to cool ahead of Bank announcement

Yesterday Nationwide, one of the country’s biggest mortgage lenders, said that average UK house prices had slumped for the fifth month in a row in January, down to 0.6 per cent.

The UK’s housing market has been cooling in recent months following record growth during the Covid pandemic.

Prices have been falling due to a combination of inflation, the general cost of living squeeze and rising interest rates.

When the Bank first started raising rates last autumn in the aftermath of Liz Truss’s mini-Budget, mortgage lenders began hiking their prices, making it more expensive to buy a house, which dampened down demand in the market.

And although mortgage rates are starting to come down they remain well above where they were last year. Few lenders are offering deals below 4 per cent - many had previously been offering customers in the region of 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, some mortgage holders whose deals are linked to the Bank’s base have also seen their costs increase - in some cases - by hundreds of pounds.

Average UK house price falls again in January

The averge house price dropped by 0.6 per cent in January, Nationwide Building Society says

Matt Mathers2 February 2023 07:44
1675322968

Vote on interest rates could be split

Analysts believe that the Bank’s policymakers could be split on their decision on interest rates today.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has nine members - the Bank governor, the three deputy governors for monetary policy, financial stability and markets and banking, the chief economist and four external members appointed directly by the chancellor.

Committee members vote on whether they think the base rate should rise - and by how much. But they do not always agree.

Experts say some members of MPC could opt for a smaller hike to 3.75 per cent, or no increase at all.

A decision is made based on a majority of votes.

But the tide could be set to turn imminently, with some economists suggesting the decision will mark the penultimate base rate rise.

Interest rates could peak at 4.5 per cent or 4.25 per cent next month, before coming back down.

(EPA)
Matt Mathers2 February 2023 07:29
1675321200

UK markets sink amid grim growth forecasts for inflation-hit Britain

UK markets slipped into the red on Tuesday after a stark report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that Britain will be the only major economy to plunge into recession this year.

The grim forecast from the group predicted that the UK will lag behind its counterparts in the G7 group of advanced nations, with even sanction-hit Russia expected to grow this year.

London’s leading indices all suffered losses on Tuesday with the gloomy outlook hitting investor sentiment.

UK markets sink amid grim growth forecasts for inflation-hit Britain

The FTSE 100 closed down 13.17 points, or 0.17%, at 7771.7 on Tuesday

Emily Atkinson2 February 2023 07:00
1675317600

What does inflation mean for you?

The present spike means that the price of everyday items like staple foods, fuel, clothing, shoes and furniture have all climbed over the last year, a development that threatens to hit low-income families hardest at a time when they can least afford it.

Joe Sommerlad has more:

What does inflation mean for you?

Cost of living crisis continues to bite as energy bills, fuel and food prices climb

Emily Atkinson2 February 2023 06:00
1675314000

Britain’s high streets face another tough year as spending remains weak

Britain’s consumer economy is still awaiting the “latent spending power” built up during the pandemic, writes James Moore.

Britain’s high streets face another tough year as spending remains weak

The CBI’s latest look at the high street shows a sharp fall in sales volumes in January with scant sign of a post-Covid spending boost, writes James Moore

Emily Atkinson2 February 2023 05:00
1675310400

The easy mistakes to avoid on your tax return as Martin Lewis issues warning

The deadline for submitting tax returns is fast approaching.

While those sending their returns to HMRC on paper have been able to relax since Halloween night, the bulk of digital filers are doomed to spend the days before 31 January with a cloud of calculations hanging over their heads.

Punishments for those who put it off too long can be crushing. Even those who need to file returns but have no tax to pay must submit theirs in time or face an initial £100 fine.

Liam James covers the unfortunate mistakes taxpayers can easily make:

The easy mistakes to avoid on your tax return as Martin Lewis issues warning

Get it right to have HMRC off your mind for another year

Emily Atkinson2 February 2023 04:00
1675306800

Tesco squeezes store managers as food price inflation soars

There’s trouble at the Tesco mill, writes James Moore. Britain’s biggest supermarket has just announced “store changes helping us to remain competitive”.

Are we ever going to see a straightforward announcement?

Tesco squeezes store managers as food price inflation soars

Some 1,750 roles are at risk as Tesco restructures its operation with a new tier of lower-paid ‘shift leaders’ just a week after Asda moved night workers onto lower-paying day roles, writes James Moore

Emily Atkinson2 February 2023 03:00
1675303200

Watch: UK economy set to shrink in 2023 in weakest performance among G7, IMF warns

UK economy set to shrink in 2023 in weakest performance among G7, IMF warns
Emily Atkinson2 February 2023 02:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in