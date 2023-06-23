✕ Close Bank of England hike interest rates to 5 per cent

Economists have warned that Britain was now on course for recession – predicting the bigger-than-expected rise by the Bank would hit the economy “like a giant wave”.

It comes as the Bank of England has risen interest rates to 5 per cent, defying hopes for a lesser increase in a further blow to homeowners struggling with catapulting mortgages.

Facing accusations from senior Tories that he has been “asleep at the wheel” over inflation, Bank governor Andrew Bailey lashed out company bosses – blaming them for fuelling inflation by offering pay rises.

Calling salary hikes “unsustainable”, Mr Bailey insisted: “We cannot continue to have the current level of wage increase” – before warning firms against “seeking to rebuild profit margins” by putting up prices.

The governor acknowledged that the mortgage payment pain ahead would be “hard” but that inflation is “still too high and we’ve got to deal with it … if we don’t raise rates now, it could be worse later.”