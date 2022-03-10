✕ Close Fuel prices on display at Dublin service station as fuel excise duty cut in Ireland

Petrol prices soared to record highs of more than £2 a litre at some London forecourts, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drives up oil prices globally.

As the average price of fuel in the UK reached £1.65 per litre for the first time this week since records began, analysts said, the Federation of Wholesale Distributors warned that food bills will rise as a result, as hauliers pass costs on to customers.

Stressing that “there is no shortage of fuel in the forecourts” in Northern Ireland, Seamus Leheny of the hauliers representative Logistics UK told a Stormont committee that some customers are finding a lack of diesel at garages “simply because people are starting a little bit of panic-buying” – putting more into the tank because of near-daily prices hikes.

“That is simply a supply chain issue, it is about getting enough oil from the terminals, but I would stress that there is enough fuel in the supply chain to keep everyone and all operators there and we would just ask that people remain calm and sensible,” he said.